6 key takeaways from the hearing so far

Shawn Thew/Pool

Republican attorney Steve Castor revealed a surprising fact during his line of questioning to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman: The witness was offered a job as the Ukrainian defense minister.

It’s a new piece of information, previously unknown, that did not arise during Vindman’s closed door testimony.

Vindman made light of the offer, which he said arose three separate times from the Ukrainian national security adviser. He said it was laughable someone of his rank would be offered such a senior position. And he said he was an American and never considered it.

So what was the Republican strategy in raising the offer? In theory, it could raise questions about Vindman’s loyalty — a risible notion, given Vindman’s heroic service in the US military, including in Iraq, where he was wounded (Vindman still has shrapnel in his body).

It could also set up soundbites for conservative media looking to undermine Vindman.

Castor also seemed to question how the offer was presented, asking Vindman whether the national security adviser asked in English or Ukrainian.

Vindman said the adviser is a flawless English speaker who asked in English, and said there were other US officials who heard the offer.