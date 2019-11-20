Pool

Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, again blasted the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, calling it a "circus."

"As we learned last night, story time last night, we get story time first thing this morning. Ambassador [Gordon] Sondland, welcome. Glad you're here. Really not glad you're here, but welcome to the fifth day of this circus," he said.

Nunes went on to claim Democratic committee members "spent three years accusing President Trump of being a Russian agent."

These are similar talking points Nunes used yesterday in his opening statement.