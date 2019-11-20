Ambassador Gordon Sondland testifies
Sondland was just sworn in
The US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was just sworn in. He'll now give his opening statement.
Nunes criticizes Democrats' impeachment inquiry
Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, again blasted the Democrats' impeachment inquiry, calling it a "circus."
"As we learned last night, story time last night, we get story time first thing this morning. Ambassador [Gordon] Sondland, welcome. Glad you're here. Really not glad you're here, but welcome to the fifth day of this circus," he said.
Nunes went on to claim Democratic committee members "spent three years accusing President Trump of being a Russian agent."
These are similar talking points Nunes used yesterday in his opening statement.
Schiff: "We have not received a single document from the State Department"
House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff called for Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to turn over documents from the State Department.
"Finally, I want to say a word about the President and Secretary Pompeo's obstruction of this investigation. We have not received a single document from the State Department, and as Ambassador Sondland's opening statement today will make clear, those documents bear directly on this investigation and this impeachment inquiry.
Watch:
Schiff: Sondland told ambassador that Ukraine had to "pay up"
In his opening statement, Chairman Adam Schiff said that on September 7, EU ambassador Gordon Sondland spoke to the President and told former NSC official Tim Morrison and Ambassador Bill Taylor about the call shortly thereafter.
"Sondland told Taylor that 'President Trump is a businessman. When a businessman is about to sign a check to someone who owes him something, he said, the businessman asks that person to pay up before signing the check.' The 'check' referred to here was the United States’ military assistance to Ukraine. And Ukraine had to 'pay up' with investigations," Schiff said.
Watch more:
Sondland: I pressured Ukraine to investigate Bidens at Trump's "express direction"
US Ambassador to the EU will testify that he — alongside Energy Secretary Rick Perry and US diplomat Kurt Volker — worked with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters "at the express direction of the President of the United States."
Here's what he'll say, according to a copy of his opening statement:
"Secretary Perry, Ambassador Volker and I worked with Mr. Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine matters at the express direction of the President of the United States. We did not want to work with Mr. Giuliani. Simply put, we played the hand we were dealt. We all understood that if we refused to work with Mr. Giuliani, we would lose an important opportunity to cement relations between the United States and Ukraine. So we followed the President's orders"
Sondland: "We weren’t happy with the President’s directive to talk with Rudy"
In his opening statement, US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland will testify that President Trump directed him to talk to Rudy Giuliani, and he wasn't happy about it.
"We weren’t happy with the President’s directive to talk with Rudy. We did not want to involve Mr. Giuliani. I believed then, as I do now, that the men and women of the State Department, not the President’s personal lawyer, should take responsibility for Ukraine matters," according to his opening statement.
Sondland: "I respect the gravity of the moment"
Gordon Sondland will testify that he agreed to testify because he respects "the gravity of the moment."
Here's what he'll say, according to his opening statement:
"As you know, I have already provided ten hours of deposition testimony. I did so despite directives from the White House and the State Department that I refuse to appear, as many others have done. I agreed to testify because I respect the gravity of the moment and believe I have an obligation to account fully for my role in these events."
The hearing has just started
The first hearing of the day featuring testimony from US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland has just started.
House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and ranking member Rep. Devin Nunes will each give opening statements, followed by Sondland.
Later, the Democrats' lawyer, Daniel Goldman, and the Republicans' counsel, Steve Castor, will each have 45-minutes to ask Sondland questions.
Then, every member of the committee will get five minutes to question the witnesses. There are 22 members on the committee.
Sondland says he raised concerns with Vice President Pence about aid tied to investigations
Gordon Sondland, the US ambassador to the European Union, told Vice President Mike Pence in early September that he was concerned US aid to Ukraine was being tied to investigations into President Trump’s political rivals.
The revelation is among the news in Sondland’s opening statement. It brings Pence ever closer to the alleged “quid pro quo” that is at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.
Sondland does not describe Pence's reaction when he raised his concerns in his opening statement.
Pence has insisted previously there was no “quid pro quo” and that Trump did nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine.
Sondland says in his testimony he offered Pence his view ahead of a Sept. 1 meeting in Warsaw with the Ukrainian president.
"I mentioned to Vice President Pence before the meetings with the Ukrainians that I had concerns that the delay in aid had become tied to the issue of investigations. I recall mentioning that before the Zelensky meeting," according to Sondland's opening statement.
During the meeting itself, Zelensky raised the matter of the US aid, and Pence said he would speak to Trump about it.
After the meeting ended, Sondland says he spoke with a top aide to Zelensky and told him, “I believed that the resumption of US aid would likely not occur until Ukraine took some kind of action on the public statement that we had been discussing for many weeks.”