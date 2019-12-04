Turley: George Washington's "powdered hair would catch on fire" if he heard this

Jonathan Turley, a professor at George Washington University Law School, said that George Washington's "powdered hair would catch on fire" if you told him the US Congress could impeach a president over conversations they had with a foreign leader.

Turley noted that Washington had a robust view on executive privilege.

"George Washington was the first guy to raise extreme executive privilege claims," Turley said. "He had a rather robust view of what a president could say."

He continued:

"If you were going to make a case to George Washington that you could impeach over a conversation he had with another head of state — I expect his hair, his powdered hair would catch on fire."

Watch: