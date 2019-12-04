Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

While the impeachment hearing gets underway in Washington, President Trump is abroad at the NATO summit in London.

After video surfaced overnight that appeared to show the Canadian, French and British world leaders mocking his extended question-and-answer sessions, President Trump appeared to cancel his press conference scheduled for later today, telling reporters he will likely go directly back to Washington after his meetings instead.

"I think we've done plenty of press conferences," Trump said, before adding, "unless you're demanding a press conference. We've had a tremendous two days and I think NATO is stronger than it's ever been."

He was scheduled to have a press conference at 10:30am EST.

The White House has not responded to requests for clarification on the status of this event.