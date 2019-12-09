Next phase in Trump impeachment inquiry begins
Democrats are questioning the lawyers on their investigation findings
Staff counsel for the Democrats and Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee will each get 45 minutes to question the witnesses, Republican counsel Steve Castor and House Democrats' counsel Daniel Goldman.
Republican members of the committee raised concerns that the Democrats' counsel Barry Berke was asking questions on their behalf because he had testified earlier in the hearing.
Republican counsel says "it's unfortunate" that they haven't been able to interview the whistleblower
House Republican Counsel Steve Castor closed out his sworn statement by talking about additional evidence not yet fully investigated that could be potentially important to the inquiry.
"There are additional phone records that have not yet been released, and our members remain concerned about the prospect of more phone records being released," Castor said.
He said he believes there's been "a lot of hyperbole, a lot of hysteria" about the impeachment inquiry over the past three months that "can be traced back to the anonymous whistleblower complaint."
"I believe the whistleblower reframed a lot of the facts at issue and caused witnesses in the inquiry to recast their views," Castor said. "And it's unfortunate that we haven't been able to interview the whistleblower."
Watch:
Rep. Deutch says Trump's "pattern of obstruction" needs to be part of how Democrats move forward
Asked whether there should be separate articles drafted for the President’s obstruction of Congress during the Mueller probe, Rep. Ted Deutch, a Florida Democrat who is on the Judiciary committee, told reporters there is an “ongoing pattern of this administration to obstruct the efforts to get to the truth.”
Deutch added: “I think that pattern of obstruction is something that has to be part of however we go forward.”
Deutch also said he believes the Republican’s counsel Steve Castor already made the case for obstruction by “effectively admitting” what the President did.
“Today, what was the defense we heard to the obstruction of Congress?” he said. “It's not the President's fault for absolutely refusing to cooperate in any way? It’s somehow Congress's fault because we didn't threaten contempt for every single person who refused to come?”
Nadler denies GOP requests for witnesses
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler has denied the GOP's requests for witnesses, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.
Nadler wrote a letter to Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the judiciary committee, denying the request:
“The intelligence committee report has adduced independent evidence for its conclusions that do not rely upon the whistleblower in any way and intelligence committee counsel will be testifying as provided for by H.R. 660, and thus there is no need for Chairman Schiff,” the letter says.
More on this: On Friday, Collins sent Nadler a letter requesting eight witnesses, including Schiff, former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, the anonymous whistleblower and anyone the whistleblower relied on to prepare the complaint alleging President Trump solicited election interference from Ukraine.
Republicans put up a poster of Adam Schiff on a milk carton
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee just put up a new poster in the hearing room. This one shows House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff on a milk carton, complete with a "missing" announcement.
Schiff's absence at today's hearing has been a talking point for Republicans. Speaking to reporters during a hearing break, House Judiciary Ranking member Doug Collins said Schiff should have appeared today, not House Democrats' counsel Daniel Goldman.
Throughout the impeachment hearings in both the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees, Republicans have displayed talking points against impeachment on posters.
Here's how the rest of this hearing will go
We're back at the hearing. House Republicans' counsel Steve Castor is now giving a 45-minute presentation on the GOP's investigation findings.
Next, staff counsel for the Democrats and Republicans on the committee will each get 45 minutes to question the witnesses, Castor and House Democrats' counsel Daniel Goldman.
After that, each member on the committee will 5 minutes to question the witnesses.
The hearing has resumed
The GOP's counsel is now presenting.
Rep. Collins railed on Schiff declining to appear today, no comment on Rudy Giuliani efforts
Speaking to reporters during the hearing break, House Judiciary Ranking member Doug Collins railed on Chairman Nadler for not giving the GOP a minority day of hearings — and said Chairman Adam Schiff should have appeared today, not House Democrats' counsel Daniel Goldman.
“The very destruction of not giving us a minority hearing day is a destruction of this House," Collins said.
When asked if he had any concerns with Rudy Giuliani heading to Ukraine to dig up dirt on the Biden, Rep. Collins declined to comment on Giuliani.
Ukraine President Zelensky is meeting with Putin today
While members of Congress debate whether President Trump should be impeached over his dealings with Ukraine, the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky — himself a central figure in the proceedings — is meeting for the first time with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Paris.
The talks, which are meant to find a way to end the nearly six-year war in eastern Ukraine, are a notable backdrop to the impeachment proceedings. They started as the hearing was nearing its second hour.
Why this matters: They are a reminder the “hot war” underway in Ukraine is still happening, even as global interests and attentions stray. That includes by Trump himself: witnesses recounted during the proceedings that Trump’s primary interest in Ukraine was its potential to help him politically and not its dispute with Russia.
The meeting is also a reminder of why Zelensky was so intent on maintaining US aid to his country, even if it meant going along with Trump’s requests to launch politically motivated investigations. The military aid that was on hold over the summer was both a symbol of US support for Ukraine and a real boost to its efforts at countering Russia.
The situation on the ground in Ukraine has been a subtext to the impeachment hearings, not their focus. But the war there, and its geopolitical ramifications, have nonetheless informed much of the testimony and the suggestions of wrongdoing by the President.