House Republican Counsel Steve Castor closed out his sworn statement by talking about additional evidence not yet fully investigated that could be potentially important to the inquiry.

"There are additional phone records that have not yet been released, and our members remain concerned about the prospect of more phone records being released," Castor said.

He said he believes there's been "a lot of hyperbole, a lot of hysteria" about the impeachment inquiry over the past three months that "can be traced back to the anonymous whistleblower complaint."

"I believe the whistleblower reframed a lot of the facts at issue and caused witnesses in the inquiry to recast their views," Castor said. "And it's unfortunate that we haven't been able to interview the whistleblower."

