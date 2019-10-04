Trump shouts at members of the media as he returns to the White House on Thursday Win McNamee/Getty Images

Facing an impeachment inquiry focused on his request that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden over baseless corruption claims, Trump upped the ante yesterday and said he would like to see China do the same.

Democrats quickly seized on the comments as yet more evidence to bolster their case for impeachment and multiple White House officials and Trump allies privately expressed dismay that Trump was making matters worse for himself.

The comments are at least in part a result of the lack of a formal communications strategy from the White House to handle the impeachment inquiry and a President convinced he is his own best messenger, even when it causes his aides to cringe.

“He’s going for broke,” one person who speaks with Trump said, adding that Trump didn’t see his actions as illegal and has theorized his opponents have been doing the same thing to him.