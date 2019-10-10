US President Donald Trump at the White House on October 9, 2019. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Staring impeachment in the eye, President Donald Trump has opted to obstruct House Democrats and set up a constitutional crisis.

The US system, as your history teacher taught you, is made of three coequal branches of government. When one of them stops listening to the others, there's a breakdown.

Now, Trump has essentially stopped listening to Congress. With two branches of government preparing for political war, the question now is whether the third -- the courts -- will be dragged into the fray.

What the Democrats are doing: Far from using the third branch to keep him in check, the House Democrats are plunging forward with their impeachment inquiry, issuing subpoenas they now know won't be heeded.

Pelosi does not yet want to seek help from the courts, where things might slow down or, worse yet for Democrats, a conservative majority on the Supreme Court could rewrite the definition of presidential power.

Constitutional crisis: But experts say there's great peril for Democrats in not ticking the boxes of bipartisanship. Democratic voters and lawmakers do not equal a majority of the country or the Senate.

Democrats may use Trump's stonewalling as evidence of impeachable offenses rather than try it in the courts. That means the executive branch is actively trying to squash the legislative branch and the judicial branch might not even weigh in -- setting the stage for a constitutional crisis.

