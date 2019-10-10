The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Trump tweets about his accomplishments as he faces impeachment probe
Late on Wednesday night, President Donald Trump tweeted about the impeachment probe, making his signature claims about having strengthened the US economy and military.
"Impeached for what, having created the greatest economy in the history of our country, building our strongest ever military, cutting taxes too much?" he tweeted.
Earlier on Wednesday, he had tweeted that only 25% of the country supported impeachment.
Fact check: A Washington Post poll Tuesday found that 25% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents support an impeachment inquiry. But a Fox News poll, released Wednesday, found that more than half of US voters want Trump impeached and removed from office.
The Trump impeachment inquiry has created a constitutional crisis
Staring impeachment in the eye, President Donald Trump has opted to obstruct House Democrats and set up a constitutional crisis.
The US system, as your history teacher taught you, is made of three coequal branches of government. When one of them stops listening to the others, there's a breakdown.
Now, Trump has essentially stopped listening to Congress. With two branches of government preparing for political war, the question now is whether the third -- the courts -- will be dragged into the fray.
What the Democrats are doing: Far from using the third branch to keep him in check, the House Democrats are plunging forward with their impeachment inquiry, issuing subpoenas they now know won't be heeded.
Pelosi does not yet want to seek help from the courts, where things might slow down or, worse yet for Democrats, a conservative majority on the Supreme Court could rewrite the definition of presidential power.
Constitutional crisis: But experts say there's great peril for Democrats in not ticking the boxes of bipartisanship. Democratic voters and lawmakers do not equal a majority of the country or the Senate.
Democrats may use Trump's stonewalling as evidence of impeachable offenses rather than try it in the courts. That means the executive branch is actively trying to squash the legislative branch and the judicial branch might not even weigh in -- setting the stage for a constitutional crisis.
Catch up: 5 key developments in the impeachment inquiry
The House continued to press forward Wednesday with the impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
If you're just tuning in, here are the key developments:
- Democrats plan their next steps: House Democrats are preparing a flurry of subpoenas in the face of the Trump administration stonewalling their impeachment investigation. Following a White House letter refusing to cooperate with their probe, Democrats expect they are likely done with any voluntary interviews for most witnesses, according to multiple Democratic sources.
- Joe Biden calls for Trump's impeachment: The former vice president called for Trump’s impeachment for the first time at a rally in New Hampshire. Biden also said that Trump is "shooting holes in the Constitution." The Democratic presidential candidate added: "And we cannot let him get away with it."
- Trump's legal team: Former Rep. Trey Gowdy will join Trump's legal team, according to Trump's attorney Jay Sekulow. In a statement, Sekulow said Gowdy's "legal skills and his advocacy will serve the President well. Trey’s command of the law is well known and his service on Capitol Hill will be a great asset as a member of our team."
- What the polls say: More than half of US voters want Trump impeached and removed from office, according to a Fox News Poll released Wednesday. The poll found that 51% of registered voters want Trump impeached and removed from office and another 4% want the President impeached but not removed.
- More on Ukraine: Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he never discussed Biden and his son during his calls with Zelensky and that he has no objections to transcripts of his calls being released.