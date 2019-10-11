The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Appeals court says Trump will have seven days to seek another appeal on tax documents
The DC Circuit said President Trump will have seven days to ask for another appeal on the decision endorsing the House's subpoena of his tax documents.
A 2-1 panel of appellate judges in Washington decided the case in the House's favor Friday.
Trump could now ask for a rehearing or for the full DC Circuit to review the case, or it's possible Trump could attempt to go straight to the Supreme Court in an effort to stop his tax returns from being sent to the House.
A spokesperson for Trump's longtime accounting firm Mazars said in statement:
“Mazars USA will respect the legal process and fully comply with its legal obligations. We believe strongly in the ethical and professional rules and regulations that govern our industry, our work and our client interactions. As a matter of firm policy and professional rules we do not comment on the work we conduct for our clients.”
Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told CNN today, “We are reviewing the opinion and evaluating all appellate options.”
Although President Trump nominated Neomi Rao, the judge who wrote today’s dissent, as well as Greg Katsas, the DC Circuit that court still has a majority of judges appointed by a Democratic president.
If the lawyers go directly to the Supreme Court, all eyes will be on the President’s two nominees there: Brett Kavanaugh and Neal Gorsuch.
Here's who we're expecting to testify next week during the impeachment inquiry
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is testifying now in a closed door session with House committees running the impeachment inquiry.
Here's who we're expecting will be interviewed next in the probe:
- October 14: Dr. Fiona Hill, Trump's former Russia adviser
- October 15: George Kent, U.S. State Department Deputy Assistant Secretary
- October 17: Gordan Sondland, E.U. Ambassador
- October 17: T. Ulrich Brechbuhl, U.S. State Department Counselor
The House committees have also requested to talk to top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor. CNN reported earlier this month that Sondland sent text messages to Taylor about Trump's July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the center of the impeachment inquiry. Taylor expressed serious misgivings about foreign policy moves being tied to political motives, calling a potential quid pro quo over military assistance to Ukraine "crazy" and suggested he would quit if that assistance was not released.
Trump has lost appeal to stop House subpoena of his tax documents
The DC Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling, decided the case Friday morning, related to a subpoena of eight years of Trump’s accounting records from his longtime accountant Mazars USA.
The appeals court's opinion broadly supported the House's power to subpoena information about Trump as it investigates him and considers laws in response.
"A congressional committee, as committees have done repeatedly over the past two centuries, issued an investigative subpoena, and the target of that subpoena, questioning the committee’s legislative purpose, has asked a court to invalidate it. The fact that the subpoena in this case seeks information that concerns the President of the United States adds a twist, but not a surprising one," the court wrote. "Having considered the weighty interests at stake in this case, we conclude that the subpoena issued by the Committee to Mazars is valid and enforceable."
The decision marks the first major case where an appeals court has weighed in on the ongoing standoff between the House and Trump. Trump has lost all of his challenges so far that have been decided at the trial-court level to stop House subpoenas.
"Just as a congressional committee could not subpoena the President’s high school transcripts in service of an investigation into K-12 education, nor subpoena his medical records as part of an investigation into public health, it may not subpoena his financial information except to facilitate an investigation into presidential finances" the Court wrote.
"We conclude that in issuing the challenged subpoena, the Committee was engaged in a 'legitimate legislative investigation,' rather than an impermissible law-enforcement inquiry."
The court, in its ruling, cites not only past cases settled by the Supreme Court, but also the history of past President's financial disclosures.
In a dissenting opinion, Trump-appointee Judge Neomi Rao wrote about impeachment, saying "Allowing the Committee to issue this subpoena for legislative purposes would turn Congress into a roving inquisition over a co-equal branch of government."
Though the court's decision was split, the case is widely considered to be a tough one for Trump, even with support from the Justice Department.
He may appeal to the Supreme Court to stop Mazars, but courts including the Supreme Court previously have refused to curtail Congress' subpoena power.
"We detect no inherent constitutional flaw in laws requiring Presidents to publicly disclose certain financial information. And that is enough," the Circuit Court noted.
Happening now: Yovanovitch arrives for her testimony in the impeachment inquiry
Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch just arrived on Capitol Hill ahead of her closed door testimony in front of the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight committees.
Reporters shouted some inaudible questions but she didn't respond.
Gordan Sondland's lawyer says the EU ambassador will indeed testify next Thursday
EU ambassador Gordan Sondland "will honor the Committees' subpoena" and testify next week in the impeachment hearing, his lawyer said this morning in a statement.
Sondland's lawyer Robert Luskin added his client "looks forward to testifying."
Sondland's lawyer said he had traveled from Brussels to Washington earlier this week to testify in the inquiry — but was directed "at the last minute" not to appear. The following day, on Oct. 9, the House committees running the impeachment inquiry issued a subpoena for him to testify.
Sondland's testimony is now scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 17.
Sondland has also been directed by the committees to produce relevant documents to them. However, it is unclear what he will turn over to them.
Sondland's attorney said in his statement that he "respects" their interest in reviewing all of Sondland's relevant materials but State Dept. regulations "prohibit him from producing documents concerning his official responsibilities."
That said, Sondland's attorney said he hopes the State Dept. will share his materials with the committee ahead of his Thursday testimony.
Senior Pompeo advisor resigned over a lack of support for former ambassador to Ukraine, source says
A source tells CNN this morning that one of the reasons Michael McKinley — a senior advisor to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo — resigned was out of concern over the silence in the top ranks at the State Department, who were not defending ousted US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch.
The source said McKinley had been considering resigning for a few weeks.
Last night, The Washington Post reported McKinley’s departure, citing a person familiar with the situation, saying, “Like many others, [McKinley] was disappointed in the secretary’s lack of public support for diplomats who have been named in the Ukraine controversy.”
Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify today in the impeachment inquiry. The State Department has not replied to repeated inquiries across multiple days including this morning as to whether Yovanovitch will be allowed to testify.
The State Department has also not replied to repeated inquiries about EU Ambassador Gordan Sondland’s subpoena.
EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland intends to testify next week under subpoena
EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland intends to testify in front of the House under subpoena next week, according to a person familiar.
As of this morning, he hasn’t received guidance from the State Department on whether he should appear under subpoena, the person said.
His planned voluntary appearance on the Hill set for earlier this week was derailed that morning when the State Department blocked him from testifying.
Giuliani's intrigue comes back to haunt Trump
Rudy Giuliani is supposed to be extricating Donald Trump from his career-threatening mess over Ukraine, but now his own foreign freelancing seems to have seriously undercut the President's core impeachment defense.
Corruption indictments filed Thursday against two Giuliani fixers who investigated Joe Biden do not just introduce the first criminal jeopardy into the cast of characters in the wider Ukraine intrigue. They also present a new moment of political peril for Trump, and raise new questions about the ethics and credibility of the company that he keeps.
A new scandal engulfing the President's outer orbit involving two men who are key to the Democratic investigation is the last thing the White House needed as polls show that public support for his impeachment and removal is growing.
But Thursday's indictments also threaten to undermine the core argument that Trump and his closest aides, from Vice President Mike Pence to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, have employed, given that the publicly available evidence of Trump's dealings with Ukraine seems so damning.
What does it mean? It may put Giuliani's spot in Trump's inner circle in doubt and there may also be fears inside the White House that other activity by Giuliani that hasn't yet reported could emerge and become an even greater political liability for Trump -- even if the President is not directly involved.
There is also the risk that this episode will spur new Democratic investigations into Giuliani that could uncover new scandals about his behavior and cooperation with Trump.
"It really tightens the noose of scrutiny on Giuliani ... you just don't know where it is going to go with these folks," said Shan Wu, a former federal prosecutor who is now a CNN legal analyst, referring to Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. "They are likely to become cooperating witnesses. If they become cooperating witnesses, they could yield very valuable information about Giuliani as well as what impetus they had or direction from Trump himself."
At Minnesota rally, Trump calls impeachment inquiry a 'witch hunt'
US President Donald Trump used his rally in Minneapolis Thursday night to hit some of his favorite campaign trail targets -- railing against Democrats, reasserting his support for law enforcement and criticizing immigration policies.
He also responded to the latest news in the impeachment inquiry, taking aim at the Bidens and insisting that he has done nothing wrong. It was his first campaign rally since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the probe.
"From day one, the wretched Washington swamp has been trying to nullify the results of a truly great and democratic election. They're trying, they're not getting very far. They want to erase your vote like it never existed. They want to erase your voice and they want to erase your future, but they will fail, because in America the people rule again," Trump told the crowd.
This is nothing but a partisan witch hunt, sabotage."
Democrats, Trump said, "know they can't win the 2020 election so they're pursuing the insane impeachment witch hunt. I've been going through it now for more times than I've been in office."