US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after announcing an initial deal with China on the South Lawn of the White House on October 11. Andrew Harnik/AP

Republican lawmakers will face fraught questions most have tried to dodge over Trump's fight against impeachment as they return to Washington for a week pulsating with political drama.

No longer in the safety of their deep red states, GOP senators who may eventually be called upon to keep the President in office, will face heat from Democratic rivals and reporters in the Capitol's corridors to justify their continued support.

They will be asked whether it is acceptable for a president to solicit election help and dirt on a rival from a foreign government, as Trump is accused of doing with Ukraine.

The question is discomforting because it forces them to defend a president who poses constant political headaches for his own party but who has a domineering hold on its grass roots base.

Many Republicans have so far avoided answering detailed questions about fast moving revelations about Trump's pressure on Ukraine or suggested unconvincingly that he was joking when he called on China to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

