The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Acting White House chief of staff will hold a briefing soon
Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney will brief reporters today at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Pelosi to Trump: "We're giving you opportunity to show that you have nothing to hide"
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi addressed the court battle between the House and Trump to obtain records for their impeachment inquiry, suggesting that if the President has "nothing to hide" he should cooperate.
"I said this to [Trump] on the phone the other day we made our announcement about proceeding with the inquiry that we've asked for your taxes. If you have nothing to hide, show us your taxes," Pelosi said.
In reference to Trump's stonewalling, she added, "If you have nothing to hide, we're giving you opportunity to show that you have nothing to hide."
More context here: Last week, Trump lost his appeal to stop a House subpoena of his tax documents from his longtime accountant Mazars USA. In a 2-1 ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court ruling saying the firm must turn over eight years of accounting records.
Nancy Pelosi reveals what she was telling Trump in that photo
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelsoi was just asked about the White House photo that shows her standing and pointing a finger at the President during a meeting.
Trump tweeted the photo after the contentious White House meeting with the caption "Nervous Nancy's unhinged meltdown!" Pelosi later made the picture her Twitter cover photo.
"I think I was excusing myself from the room," Pelosi said when asked about the image.
She said most of the meeting centered on Trump's actions in Syria — which the House voted to disapprove — and the idea that "all roads lead to Putin" when it comes to President Trump.
"At that moment I was probably saying all roads lead to Putin," she said.
Pelosi on how long the impeachment will take: "The timeline will depend on the truth line"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was asked about the timeline of the impeachment inquiry and if the process might bleed into the 2020 election.
"The timeline will depend on the truth line, and that's what we're looking for," Pelosi said.
She said she feels that entering into the inquiry is "about the truth and the constitution of the United States" and honoring the oath of office that her and her colleagues have taken.
"The voters aren't going to decide whether we honor our oath of office," Pelosi added.
In response to remarks by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell that an impeachment trial in the Senate could wrap up by the end of the year, Pelosi said, "I have no idea."
Pelosi: "None of us came to Congress to impeach a president"
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she's "very proud" of the work House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff has done on the impeachment inquiry, saying Congress is approaching the probe "very solemnly."
"This is so solemn. None of us came to Congress to impeach a president," she said. "That's not what we come here to do and any such actions are to be taken very solemnly, seriously and in my view prayerfully.
She added that the inquiry is about "patriotism for our country" — not politics.
'We do have to honor our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States, our democracy and our republic, as Benjamin Franklin said."
Here's a list of documents relevant to Sondland that the committee WON'T see today
There are documents relevant to Gordon Sondland's testimony today, but the committee will not see them because the State Department is not handing them over.
Sondland's legal team has publicly urged the State Department to turn over documents requested by the committee and maintained he cannot turn them over himself without the Department's permission.
This is the list of documents, according to a source familiar:
- Emails with Fiona Hill showing he was keeping her up to date on his activities in Ukraine
- Other regular communication between Sondland and the National Security Council
- Emails and briefing materials assigning him to Ukraine issues at the start of his ambassadorship
- Volker writing to introduce Giuliani and Sondland
- July 2019 email between Volker, Taylor and Sondland agreeing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should stay out of 2020 US campaign
It's unclear how much more paper trail there is on Sondland, outside of what Volker already revealed.
SOON: Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi will hold her weekly news conference at 10:45 a.m. ET.
This comes a day after she had a contentious meeting with Trump.
Congressional Democratic leaders offered a remarkable readout of the meeting, saying that the President called Pelosi a "third-rate politician" in what they described as a "meltdown."
"He was insulting, particularly to the speaker. She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters, describing the interaction. "This was not a dialogue, it was sort of a diatribe. A nasty diatribe, not focused on the facts."
Pelosi added, "What we witnessed on the part of the President was a meltdown, sad to say."
Rep. Carolyn Maloney will be the Acting Chair of House Oversight Committee
Rep. Carolyn Maloney will become the Acting Chair of the House Oversight committee following the death of Chairman Elijah Cummings, a senior Democratic leadership aide told CNN.
“Pursuant to House Rules, Rep. Carolyn Maloney becomes Acting Chair as number two in seniority on the committee. The caucus process to elect a permanent Chair will be announced at a later time," the source said.
The Oversight Committee is one of the panels involved in the impeachment inquiry of Trump.
Sondland will testify that Trump directed diplomats to work with Giuliani on Ukraine
US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was directed by President Trump to work with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine, he plans to tell Congress Thursday, and was left with a choice:
- Abandon efforts to bolster a key strategic alliance or
- Work to satisfy the demands of the President's personal lawyer.
Sondland plans to say he wasn't aware until "much later" that Giuliani's agenda might have included an effort to "prompt the Ukrainians" to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter and to involve the Ukrainians in the President's campaign, according to his opening statement, which was obtained by CNN.
Why this matters: The revealing testimony of the President's top diplomat showcases how Trump put on hold an effort to strengthen relations with the country until top US officials were in contact with Giuliani, who was pursuing an investigation into the Bidens, a potential political rival in Trump's reelection campaign. And Sondland said he was "disappointed" that Trump wouldn't commit to a meeting sought by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky until they spoke with Giuliani.