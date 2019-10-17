Saul L

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi addressed the court battle between the House and Trump to obtain records for their impeachment inquiry, suggesting that if the President has "nothing to hide" he should cooperate.

"I said this to [Trump] on the phone the other day we made our announcement about proceeding with the inquiry that we've asked for your taxes. If you have nothing to hide, show us your taxes," Pelosi said.

In reference to Trump's stonewalling, she added, "If you have nothing to hide, we're giving you opportunity to show that you have nothing to hide."

More context here: Last week, Trump lost his appeal to stop a House subpoena of his tax documents from his longtime accountant Mazars USA. In a 2-1 ruling, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit upheld a lower court ruling saying the firm must turn over eight years of accounting records.