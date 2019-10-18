Alex Wong/Getty Images

Asked to respond to acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s quid pro quo admission on Thursday, House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy argued that Mulvaney has cleaned up the statement to say there was not a quid pro quo. He also said that he does not believe Mulvaney should step down.

“I think Mick was very clear in cleaning up his statement that there was no quid pro quo,” McCarthy said.

He also said, “I watched in all those transcripts of what people have been saying inside the investigation, [former US Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt] Volker and others, there was no quid pro quo.”

Asked if Mulvaney should step down, McCarthy replied, “No.”

McCarthy went on to defend President Trump over Ukraine, saying, “We know more than the whistleblower knew. We have the transcripts of the phone call. The American public have seen it and no one believes there is any quid pro quo and there’s nothing impeachable in that.”

Asked if Rudy Giuliani’s role in foreign policy was appropriate, McCarthy deflected, saying, “I think every American wants to get to the bottom. Why did we put America through that two-year nightmare. No president in a future election should have to go through what we just went through in this country …. Where did it start and why did it happen?”

McCarthy criticized House Democrats over the House impeachment inquiry, accusing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “misrepresenting along every step of the way.” McCarthy said there has been a “blatant abuse of power,” saying, “I heard the speaker now suggest this is an investigation phase, not actually an impeachment inquiry that she stated three weeks ago. In fact, she compares the House process now to that of a special counsel, but Adam Schiff is not a prosecutor and he’s not from the executive branch. He’s a member of Congress and that is a blatant abuse of power.”

McCarthy said he expects a vote to censure Schiff will “come up Monday.”