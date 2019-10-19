Susan Walsh/AP

Rep. Francis Francis Rooney, a Republican from Florida, announced today that he will not run for re-election. Asked by Leland Vittert on Fox News if he needed or wanted to pursue a third term in office, Rooney said, “I don’t really think I do and I don’t really think I want one.”

Rooney is serving in his second term.

Rooney added that he was tired of “intense partisanship” in Congress. Rooney has represented Florida’s 19th district since 2017 and won his last election by over 20 points.

Some context: Rooney made headlines on Friday when he first told CNN’s Poppy Harlow and then other reporters he would not rule out supporting impeachment.

The decision came after acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s admission that there was a quid pro quo involving US aid to Ukraine in exchange for support of an investigation into an unfounded theory that Kiev had been involved in the 2016 US election interference. Mulvaney later said in a statement there had not been a quid pro quo.