Win McNamee/Getty Images

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney got a round of applause from his colleagues during this morning's senior staff meeting, a senior White House official tells CNN.

During the meeting, Mulvaney brought up the press coverage he has faced in the days since he admitted to — and then denied — a quid pro quo involving security aid to Ukraine. He acknowledged that it was a "tough week."

Senior staffers in the meeting responded with a round of applause, which one official characterized as a "show of support."

The staff meeting came after reporting from CNN and others that Mulvaney's handling of the Ukraine matter has earned him criticism from the President's allies and left the President feeling increasingly frustrated with his chief of staff.