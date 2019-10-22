The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
House Judiciary chair on inquiry timeline: Democrats will "take the time we need to take"
House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler told CNN this morning that Democrats will “take the time we need to take" when it comes to the impeachment inquiry.
This was in response to CNN's reporting yesterday about the timeline for the impeachment inquiry looking more drawn out than some had hoped.
Asked if Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have started the process of drafting articles of impeachment yet, Nadler said, “I can’t comment on that.”
“The work will be done when it has to be done,” he added. “Don’t forget that the intel committee has to finish its work, and then there are other committees, so it’s a process.”
Asked what the drafting process would look like for the articles of impeachment, Nadler said he didn’t know. “We’ll have to discuss that.”
House Republicans are planning a "marathon" of speeches to criticize Democrats' impeachment inquiry
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, along with GOP Rep. Mark Walker, are leading members tonight in a marathon of floor speeches immediately following the last votes of the day.
The speeches will be used to blast the Democrats on their abuses of the impeachment process, Scalise's office told CNN.
Scalise’s office says they expect a strong number of members to participate.
GOP congressman defends Trump's lynching tweet: "The President is frustrated"
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan defended Trump when asked if the President's “lynching” tweet was appropriate.
Jordan said, “the President is frustrated,” when asked by CNN about the tweet.
About the tweet: President Trump used a racially-charged term to describe the House of Representative's impeachment inquiry, calling the process a "lynching" today.
Trump has repeatedly railed against the probe, calling it a "witch hunt" and a "fraud" — but this marks his first use of the term "lynching," a term deeply intertwined with horrific racial violence and a dark era in the United States.
Trump previously retweeted a statement during the 2016 election referring to his media treatment as a "disgusting lynching" in September 2015.
Bill Taylor just arrived on Capitol Hill
Ambassador Bill Taylor, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry, just arrived on Capitol Hill for his expected testimony before the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees.
Why Taylor matters: Taylor was thrust into the public eye following the release of his text exchanges with former Special Envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker and President Trump's appointee to be the US ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland.
In the exchanges, Taylor expressed his concerns about foreign policy moves being tied to political motives, writing that it was "crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign."
3 events we're watching this morning
It's another busy day as the House presses forward with its impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
Here are three key events we're keeping an eye on this morning:
- 9:30 a.m. ET: Ambassador Bill Taylor, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry, is expected to be deposed by the House Intelligence, Oversight and Foreign Affairs committees today.
- 10 a.m. ET: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other GOP leaders will have their weekly news conference.
- 10:15 a.m. ET: Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries and Vice Chair Katherine Clark will hold their weekly news conference.
Trump calls impeachment inquiry a "lynching"
Trump has long been a racial lightning rod, from his tepid response to the violence of white nationalists to his stark anti-immigrant rhetoric throughout his time in office and campaigning.
The statement drew a swift rebuke from Democratic Rep. James Clyburn.
"I really believe this man is prone to inflammatory statements and that is one word no president ought to apply to himself. I've studied presidential history quite a bit and I don't know if we've ever seen anything quite like this," the South Carolina congressman said on CNN's "New Day.
"I am not just a politician up here. I'm a Southern politician, I'm a product of the South. I know the history of that word, that is a word that we ought to be very, very careful about using," he said.
Democrats wanted a potential impeachment vote by Thanksgiving. That timeline has proven to be complicated.
House Democrats are facing a time crunch to quickly wrap up their investigation into allegations President Trump abused his office in pushing Ukraine to probe his political rivals — prompting growing expectations that votes on impeaching Trump could slip closer to the end of the year.
Some Democrats had hoped that a narrow probe — focused on whether Trump put on ice efforts to bolster relations with Ukraine and provide US military aid to the country until it carried through with a political favor — could conclude swiftly, with a potential vote to impeach Trump by Thanksgiving.
But that has proven to be more complicated than it initially seemed, according to multiple Democratic lawmakers and sources.
The reason: Each witness has so far provided more leads for investigators to chase down, including new names to potentially interview or seek documents from. Plus, Democrats have had to reschedule several witnesses, including some this week in part because of memorial services for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, and others because they needed more time to retain lawyers.
Remember: There's no set amount of time an impeachment inquiry must take — and there's no time limit.
This process can take months. Take the three presidents who have faced impeachment as examples:
- For Andrew Johnson, the entire process lasted 94 days, from first congressional action to Senate acquittal — February 22, 1868 to May 26, 1868.
- For Richard Nixon, it lasted 184 days. The House approved the impeachment inquiry on February 6, 1974 and Nixon announced he'd resign on August 8, 1974.
- For Bill Clinton, it lasted 127 days. The House approved the impeachment inquiry on October 8, 1998, and the Senate acquitted him on February 12, 1999.
What you need to know about Bill Taylor, the key witness testifying today
Bill Taylor, currently the top official at the US Embassy in Ukraine, is expected to testify before congressional investigators today.
Here's what you need to know ahead of his deposition:
- Why his testimony matters: Taylor was one of the officials whose text messages were released by House Democrats earlier this month. His explanation for why he said he felt the US was trading foreign aid to Ukraine for political favors to the President could be a key piece of evidence for House investigators.
- What he could say: Taylor is expected to be asked about the text messages he sent US Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland in September, before the whistleblower complaint was released. You can refresh your memory on those messages here.
- His background: He's a former ambassador to Ukraine and came out of retirement, out of a sense of duty, when Trump recalled Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, according to CNN's Kylie Atwood and Jenny Hansler.
CNN Poll: 50% support impeaching Trump and removing him from office
Half of Americans say President Donald Trump should be impeached and removed from office, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS, a new high in CNN polling on the topic and the first time that support for impeachment and removal has significantly outpaced opposition.
As support for impeachment has inched upward, however, Trump's approval ratings overall and for handling major issues have not taken a hit. Overall, 41% approve of his handling of the presidency and 57% disapprove, similar to his ratings in early September and August polls conducted before the House of Representatives formally launched an impeachment inquiry in late September.
The share who say Trump used his office improperly to gain political advantage against a potential 2020 opponent in his interactions with the President of Ukraine stands at 49%, about the same as in the September CNN poll. At the same time, more now say Trump did not use the presidency improperly (43%, up from 39%), as the share who are undecided on the question dipped. That shift was largely driven by a 16-point increase in the share of Republicans who say Trump didn't improperly use the presidency (from 71% to 87%).
Read more analysis of the poll findings here.