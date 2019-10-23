Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, testified yesterday that he had been told President Trump would withhold military aid to the country until it publicly declared investigations would be launched that could help his reelection chances.

The deposition appears to directly refute the President's claim that there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with the former Soviet state.

But what does "quid pro quo" mean exactly? It's a Latin term meaning something for something.

The White House has denied there was any quid pro quo: Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney last week said Trump held up an aid package to Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into an unsubstantiated theory that Ukraine, not Russia, was responsible for hacking Democratic Party emails in 2016. But hours later, Mulvaney attempted to claim that he did not admit to the quid pro quo despite clearly being asked if the Trump administration withheld funding for Ukraine for an investigation into the DNC server and answering affirmatively.

Says later, he aggressively denied that he admitted last week a quid pro quo between Trump and Ukraine, saying again that he was misunderstood and that no such agreement occurred.

Trump himself has also denied any quid pro quo. Here's what he tweeted last month: