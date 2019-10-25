The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
White House eyes ex-Treasury spokesman to lead impeachment messaging efforts
The White House is eyeing former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh to lead impeachment messaging efforts, three sources familiar with the discussions said.
Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, is among those pushing for Sayegh's hire, the sources said. Sayegh was previously a candidate to become White House communications director after Hope Hicks left the White House last year.
Kushner and other officials at the White House have been frustrated with the status of impeachment messaging efforts at the White House and have been looking to hire someone to bolster their operation.
While the President has opposed a war room effort, several of his top aides are increasingly recognizing the need to bolster the White House's messaging operations as Democrats march toward impeachment.
Trump has not yet signed off on Sayegh and some White House officials are already opposed to his hire.
Sayegh and the White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. The New York Times first reported that Sayegh was under consideration.
Anonymous author promises "You will hear a great deal from Donald Trump directly" in new book
The back cover of the book “A Warning” to be published next month — written by the senior Trump administration official who wrote a 2018 New York Times op-ed — promises “You will hear a great deal from Donald Trump directly, for there is no better witness to his character than his own words.”
According to Axios, which first reported that the conversations will be recounted in the book, the anonymous official was a frequent participant in meetings with the President and had access to internal notes they plan to include in their new book.
Here's a look at the back cover of the book:
John Kerry says some Trump impeachment evidence is "more powerful" than what he saw for Nixon
Former Senator and Secretary of State John Kerry told CNN's Christiane Amanpour that he thinks the evidence in the Trump impeachment inquiry “is powerful – some of it more powerful already than what we saw in the impeachment of Richard Nixon.”
Kerry said he won’t “draw a conclusion” on impeachment, but said “there are very legitimate and serious questions.”
There will be impeachment news this weekend. Here's what to expect.
Philip Reeker, the acting assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs, is expected to testify on Saturday as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.
Reeker’s testimony is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET tomorrow, according to a source familiar.
It is unlikely that Reeker will bring anything to the fore in his testimony that answers outstanding questions in a detailed way, particularly as they relate to President Trump, according to another source who has worked with Reeker.
“I have a feeling his testimony will simply be repeating what other people said,” said a former State official close with Reeker.
The source points out that Reeker got along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, yet was not in Pompeo’s inner circle.
One area of interest during Reeker’s testimony will likely focus on why he told Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent to back off from raising concerns about Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer.
John Bolton's lawyers are talking to impeachment inquiry committees
Lawyers for former national security adviser John Bolton have had talks with the impeachment inquiry committees about a possible deposition, according to a source familiar.
Former NSC official Fiona Hill testified before the committee last week that she saw "wrongdoing" in the American foreign policy and tried to report it to officials including the National Security Council's attorney, according to multiple sources.
"She saw wrongdoing related to the Ukraine policy and reported it," one source said. The same source told CNN that Hill testified that Bolton referred to Giuliani -- Trump's personal attorney -- as a "hand grenade" who was "going to blow everybody up.”
Hill additionally told lawmakers about what she described as a rogue operation carried out by US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, which Bolton characterized as being like a "drug deal," that source said.
Another source familiar said Hill testified about a July 10 meeting on Ukraine where Sondland discussed investigations, something that was interpreted as a reference to the President's call for investigations into the Bidens.
Bolton and Hill both were concerned about the comments, and Bolton urged Hill to report the incident to National Security Council lawyer John Eisenberg, according to the source familiar with her testimony.
Top US diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor told Congress that Bolton had expressed concerns about a call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Taylor's opening statement. “Ambassador Bolton opposed a call between President Zelensky and President Trump out of concern that it would ‘be a disaster,'" Taylor wrote.
"Anonymous" Trump official to expose private conversations with President in book
The anonymous senior Trump administration official, who previously alleged that there's an internal administration resistance to President Trump, plans to recount the President's conversations in their forthcoming book.
The anonymous official was a frequent participant in meetings with the President and had access to internal notes they plan to include in their new book on Trump, "A Warning."
"In these pages, you will not just hear from me. You will hear a great deal from Donald Trump directly, for there is no better witness to his character than his own words and no better evidence of the danger he poses than his own conduct," the book's back cover, which was first obtained by Axios, reads.
"A Warning" will be released November 19, and the author's intent is to convince the nation to not reelect Trump in 2020, CNN previously reported.
"The truth about the president must be spoken, not after Americans have stood in the voting booth to consider whether to give him another term and not after he has departed office," the book's jacket cover says. "Hopefully others will remedy the error of silence and choose to speak out."
The book's author has agreed to an interview with a journalist -- but the format and interviewer haven't yet been determined.
The anonymous official penned a New York Times op-ed in 2018, claiming to be part of a "resistance" working to thwart Trump's worst impulses.
The author wrote that people within the administration are acting out of duty to the country because the "president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic."
Trump called the author "gutless" and said that the Times' decision to publish the op-ed could be called "treason."
The White House is still struggling to form a cohesive messaging strategy
One month after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she was endorsing an impeachment inquiry, the White House is still struggling to form a cohesive messaging strategy.
Disagreements over how to proceed and a feud between the chief of staff and legal counsel have complicated efforts to push back against Democrats, who aides recognize are moving quickly and aggressively.
This has frustrated White House officials who feel the last several weeks have been squandered while witness after witness has testified on Capitol Hill. Democrats are winning the messaging battle, they privately say.
Inside the president’s inner circle, there have been arguments over whether there should be a “war room.” The president has argued against it, while some advisers have told him there’s no other option. Even those who agree on a need for one have disagreed over who should run it — with multiple names being thrown out daily.
There is currently a plan to hire additional communications aides; though whether they will work in a "war room-like" atmosphere seems unclear still. Top White House officials have reached out to several individuals over the last several days, though there are concerns about who would take on the daunting role.
White House official expected to back up diplomat's testimony over Trump push for Ukraine probe into Bidens
Tim Morrison, a top Russia and Europe adviser on President Donald Trump's National Security Council, is expected to testify before House impeachment investigators next week and corroborate key elements of a top US diplomat's account that Trump was pressing for Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into the Bidens before he would greenlight US security assistance, according to sources.
Bill Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, said in extraordinary testimony on Tuesday that Trump pushed for Ukraine to publicly announce investigations, including one into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, using as leverage the military aid the country sought to fight back against Russian aggression.
Morrison's testimony is expected to be significant because he is a current White House official whose name was cited 15 times in Taylor's opening statement, which Democrats view as damning for Trump.
Morrison also listened to the July 25 call between Trump and the Ukrainian leader, CNN reported earlier this month. His testimony would be one of the first from someone who heard the call directly. A transcript of the call was released by the White House but was not a full verbatim.
Why Bill Clinton's impeachment playbook won't work for Trump
Republicans trying to deal with the mushrooming impeachment crisis are asking Donald Trump for something it may be impossible for him ever to deliver: the message discipline of his predecessor Bill Clinton.
They want consistency from a President ready to ignore distractions and dedicated to governing as they seek to impose order on his chaotic impeachment defense. And GOP lawmakers who are being asked to save Trump's presidency also want more structure and coherence from a White House that has always reflected the President's own disorderly and improvisational character.
But, to succeed, this strategy would require Trump to abandon the most dominant traits of his unchained personality and political method -- the qualities that led him to fame and fortune, powered his unlikely political rise and made him America's most unusual President.