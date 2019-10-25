The White House is eyeing former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh to lead impeachment messaging efforts, three sources familiar with the discussions said.

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law, is among those pushing for Sayegh's hire, the sources said. Sayegh was previously a candidate to become White House communications director after Hope Hicks left the White House last year.

Kushner and other officials at the White House have been frustrated with the status of impeachment messaging efforts at the White House and have been looking to hire someone to bolster their operation.

While the President has opposed a war room effort, several of his top aides are increasingly recognizing the need to bolster the White House's messaging operations as Democrats march toward impeachment.

Trump has not yet signed off on Sayegh and some White House officials are already opposed to his hire.

Sayegh and the White House did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment. The New York Times first reported that Sayegh was under consideration.