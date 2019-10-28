The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
A former White House official who was on Ukraine call didn't show up for testimony this morning
Former White House official Charles Kupperman defied a subpoena to appear before the House committees running the impeachment inquiry this morning.
The committees had sent Kupperman a subpoena to appear for a deposition. Last night, Kupperman's lawyer sent the committees a letter saying that Kupperman will ask a federal judge to rule on whether he is obliged to testify.
Who is Kupperman? He was former National Security Advisor John Bolton's deputy. Kupperman, a longtime associate of former national security adviser John Bolton, served in several positions in the Reagan administration and subsequently served as a space operations executive at Lockheed Martin and in Boeing's missile defense sector. Kupperman was on the July 25 call between President Trump and Ukraine President Volodymor Zelensky.
EU ambassador arrives on Capitol Hill
Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, arrived on Capitol Hill this morning with his attorney to review the transcript of his deposition in the impeachment inquiry.
Why is Sondland important: Last week, top diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor testified that Sondland told him he'd made a mistake by telling the Ukrainian officials that a White House meeting with Ukraine President Volodymor Zelensky "was dependent on a public announcement of the investigations."
"In fact, Ambassador Sondland said, 'everything' was dependent on such an announcement, including security assistance," Taylor testified, adding that President Trump wanted Zelensky "in a public box" by making a statement about ordering the investigations.
Trump: Democrats are "so busy focusing on a witch hunt and a scam"
President Trump touted a “great weekend” to reporters this morning following the killing of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria, calling the US Special Forces operation an “amazing display of intelligence and military power and coordination and getting along with people.”
Speaking on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews ahead of a trip to Chicago, the President also slammed Democrats again when asked about the status of the USMCA trade deal, calling them the “do-nothing Democrats."
He also criticized the impeachment inquiry, saying Democrats are “so busy focusing on a witch hunt and a scam.”
What happened in the impeachment inquiry this weekend
The impeachment inquiry continued into the weekend, with House members convening for a Saturday deposition.
If you're just catching up, here are the most important developments from the weekend:
- Saturday testimony: Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker testified in the impeachment inquiry on Saturday that he did not find out there was a push by Trump administration officials for Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election until the whistleblower complaint was made public, according to a source familiar with his testimony.
- Trump's former chief of staff speaks out: John Kelly this weekend told the Washington Examiner he gave Trump an important piece of advice before leaving his old post. "I said whatever you do, don't hire a 'yes man,' someone who won't tell you the truth — don't do that," Kelly said. "Because if you do, I believe you will be impeached."
- How killing a terrorist affects the inquiry: It doesn't seem like the sensational weekend killing of the world's most wanted terrorist is going to quiet calls for Trump's impeachment. Far from shying away from criticism of Trump as he announced the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed out the President didn't officially brief Congress as is the custom, but did tell the Russians something was coming. This will do nothing to ease tensions.
Meanwhile, Trump received applause and boos at a World Series game in DC
President Trump received a mix of cheers and boos as he was shown to the crowd on the videoboard during a World Series game this weekend.
The President and First Lady Melania Trump sat in a suite behind home plate at Nationals Park, joined by some Republican members of Congress, including Rep. Steve Scalise, Sen. Lindsay Graham, and Rep. Matt Gaetz, when they were shown on the videoboard in right field during a salute to veterans.
As a shot of US troops came on the screen during the Nationals' "Wave Your Caps" mid-inning segment, the stadium erupted in cheers before a shot of Trump appeared.
The crowd's response shifted to boos instead of cheers, to which Trump smiled and continued to wave. The screen then cut back to the troops and read, "thank you for your service." The boos dropped off, but were still in existence.
After the salute was over, people in some sections of the crowd pointed angrily at the suite Trump was sitting in and chanted "lock him up."
Witness's attorney says he is waiting on court instruction before appearing
An attorney for former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman said yesterday in a letter to the House impeachment inquiry legal team that his client would not appear before the committee until a court has weighed in on the matter.
Kupperman was scheduled to speak to the committee behind closed doors at 9:30 a.m. ET today, and House Democrats have threatened to hold Kupperman in contempt if he does not appear for his scheduled hearing.
Kupperman’s attorney, Chuck Cooper, maintains that the lawsuit aims to have the judiciary, not Kupperman, resolve a conflict between the President and House Democrats.
Trump's former deputy national security adviser is expected to testify today — but we're not sure if he'll show
Intrigue continues to swirl around President Trump's former deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman, a key witness in the ongoing impeachment inquiry who filed a lawsuit Friday asking a federal judge to rule on whether he is obliged to testify before House investigators.
Kupperman, a longtime associate of former national security adviser John Bolton, served in several positions in the Reagan administration and subsequently served as a space operations executive at Lockheed Martin and in Boeing's missile defense sector.
He was tapped to be Bolton's right-hand man in January.
But Bolton's move to add another like-minded GOP hawk to Trump's national security team raised immediate questions as Trump had already begun indulging his non-interventionist instincts in the Middle East with his plans to pull out of Syria and withdraw some troops from Afghanistan — in spite of Bolton and other aides' opposition.
Ultimately, the writing was on the wall for Kupperman as he only served in the Trump administration for roughly nine months before departing in September, shortly after Bolton was unceremoniously ousted by the President.
Despite his relatively short tenure, Kupperman has drawn the interest of House investigators who believe he has first-hand knowledge of Trump's decisions regarding Ukraine that have come under scrutiny as part of the impeachment probe.
Will Kupperman show up? Kupperman was listening in on the July 25 phone call when, according to a White House transcript, Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
The White House sent a letter to Kupperman directing him not to comply with a subpoena he received from the House committees and maintaining that he would be protected by "constitutional immunity."
Some Democrats had hoped Kupperman might still appear for his scheduled hearing on Monday, joining other witnesses who have defied White House orders.
However, those expectations have been tempered by the filing of Friday's lawsuit which will almost certainly delay the hearing and could allow Kupperman to avoid testifying all together.
Chuck Cooper, Kupperman's attorney, maintains that the lawsuit aims to have the judiciary, not Kupperman, resolve a conflict between the President and House Democrats.
But House Democrats are threatening to hold Kupperman in contempt if he does not appear for his scheduled hearing on Monday.
How killing a terrorist affects the impeachment inquiry into Trump
If you think something like the killing by US Special Forces of the world's most wanted terrorist is going to quiet calls for President Donald Trump's impeachment, you are going to be sorely mistaken.
Far from shying away from criticism of Trump as he announced the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pointed out the President didn't officially brief Congress as is the custom, but did tell the Russians something was coming.
This will do nothing to ease tensions. Here's why:
- In the coming days we'll hear whether Trump should have done more to keep Congress in the loop and what the law actually requires
- It emerged that Republicans in the Senate knew the operation was coming, including Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, a key Trump ally who gave a press conference at the White House Sunday
- The Russians were also informed, but weren't told why: "We told them we were coming in. And they said thank you for telling us. They were very good."
- Democrats were not informed. Trump defended the decision, saying "we decided not to do that [notify Congress] because Washington leaks like I've never seen before."
Read more from CNN's Zachary B Wolf here:
Catch up: 6 weekend developments in the impeachment inquiry you need to know
Here's a snapshot of the weekend developments in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump:
- Defending Bill Taylor: Three veterans who served with Ambassador Bill Taylor, a key witness in the House impeachment inquiry who has come under attack by President Trump, defended him as a "man of honor" in interviews with CNN. Taylor's deposition last week was a game-changer in the impeachment inquiry, sources said. Taylor detailed conversations with Trump administration officials pushing an explicit quid pro quo — he was told "everything" Ukraine wanted from the United States, including military aid depended upon the Ukrainian President publicly announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
- Saturday testimony: Acting Assistant Secretary of State Philip Reeker testified in the impeachment inquiry on Saturday that he did not find out there was a push by Trump administration officials for Ukraine to publicly announce investigations into Vice President Joe Biden and the 2016 election until the whistleblower complaint was made public, a source familiar with his testimony told CNN. While his testimony appeared to be absent the more explosive allegations that came from depositions earlier in the week with regard to the assistance, his comments colored in details surrounding the firing of the Marie Yovanovitch, the former US ambassador to Ukraine who was discharged at Trump's behest.
- Trump tweets: The President once again tweeted that he "did nothing wrong" as it relates to the impeachment probe which he characterized as a "witch hunt." The President's tweet Saturday morning also focused on the Washington Post which had a story about Trump still looking for help on impeachment defense. Also in a separate tweet, the President continued to hit the theme of the whistleblower not testifying.
- Accidental phone call: Rudy Giuliani, Trump's personal lawyer, left two apparently unintended voicemails on a reporter's phone this fall in which he discussed his need for hundreds of thousands of dollars and disparaged the Biden family, NBC reported on Friday. The unwitting calls and messages from Giuliani come as sources tell CNN that Giuliani has been approaching defense attorneys for possible representation following escalating reports regarding a federal investigation into his dealings in Ukraine.
- A new ruling: A federal judge on Friday ordered the Justice Department to release grand jury information redacted from the Mueller report to the House Judiciary Committee by Oct. 30. Chief Judge Beryl Howell noted that the House Judiciary Committee says “it needs the material to conduct a fair impeachment investigation based on all relevant facts.” She then declared, “Impeachment based on anything less than all relevant evidence would compromise the public’s faith in the process.”
- Deposition in discussion: Lawyers for former national security adviser John Bolton have had talks with the impeachment inquiry committees about a possible deposition, according to a source familiar. Taylor told Congress in testimony last week that Bolton had expressed concerns about a call between Trump and the Ukrainian president, according to Taylor's opening statement.