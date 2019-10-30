Win McNamee/Getty Images

The US government runs out of money in three weeks. That, of course, is a problem – and an even more acute one given the white-hot political battle taking place over the House Democratic impeachment inquiry.

It's not time to panic yet: Senate staff and lawmakers are very much trying to hammer something out at the moment. It isn’t time yet to fire up the countdown clock, and there are pathways to a rather drama-free resolution. But those pathways haven’t been cleared yet, which means things are going to need to start moving fast and furious soon, or lawmakers will have a major problem on their hands.

How impeachment could affect impeachment: There are a lot of theories rolling around about what impeachment will mean for funding the government. Most of them, to be blunt, are either enormously speculative, or, in some cases, just dumb.

Here’s one very real dynamic, however: Should, as expected, Democrats vote to adopt articles of impeachment, it will quickly move to the Senate, where the trial that follows will be all-consuming. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told Republicans it would be six days a week and trial-only until its completion.

That means that for that period, nothing legislatively will get done. Which means that spending bills either need to be completed before the trial commences, or a stop-gap bill freezing funding at its current levels must be passed that reaches beyond the Senate trial. That complicates things.

As Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, told CNN: