Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Two federal judges in a Washington courthouse will consider this afternoon whether they can force witnesses close to President Trump to testify in the House's impeachment inquiry.

The first case — which is about former White House counsel Don McGahn's refusal to testify this spring and is scheduled fort 2 p.m. ET today — will be a meaty, legally complicated argument about executive privilege that could last hours.

The House subpoenaed McGahn in April as it examined whether the President obstructed justice by attempting to stymie the Russia investigation. McGahn had been a key witness in the investigation by former special counsel Robert Mueller. He told investigators over several interviews how the President tried to stop the probe, according to the Mueller report.

The second hearing — which is former National Security official Charles Kupperman not appearing for his subpoenaed testimony on Monday and is expected to start at 4 p.m. ET. — could set the tone for how fast the court system may move on major impeachment-related questions.

Kupperman was subpoenaed to testify in the impeachment investigation focused on the President's political appeals to Ukraine. He was scheduled to testify Monday, but late last Friday night asked the court to decide what he should do. The White House on October 25 had directed him not to testify, and the Justice Department provided the legal reasoning, again claiming immunity.

You can read more about the cases here.