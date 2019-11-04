John Foxx

It is completely unclear which, if any, of the following witnesses will show up for their depositions in the impeachment inquiry this week.

We now know that all four White House officials who are scheduled to give depositions on Monday won't be showing up.

Witnesses who had been expected to testify in closed session on Monday :

John Eisenberg, deputy counsel to the President for national security affairs and legal adviser to the National Security Council

Robert Blair, assistant to the President and senior adviser to the acting chief of staff

Michael Ellis, senior associate counsel to the President and deputy legal adviser to the National Security Council

Brian McCormack, associate director for natural resources, energy and science, Office of Management and Budget (OMB)

An administration official says Eisenberg isn't showing up due to executive privilege while Blair, Ellis and McCormack aren't going to appear because they won't be able to have an administration lawyer present.

Two other OMB officials, Michael Duffey and Russell Vought, also won't show up to their depositions later this week, a source with knowledge of the situation tells CNN.

Here's the remaining lineup as of now the Democrats are summoning this week.

Witnesses expected to testify on Tuesday :

Wells Griffith, special assistant to the President and senior director for international energy and environment at the National Security Council

Witnesses expected to testify Wednesday , an official working on the inquiry tells CNN's Manu Raju:

State Department Counselor T. Ulrich Brechbuhl

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale

Witnesses scheduled to testify on Thursday :