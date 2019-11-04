MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump made a series of false claims at his rally in Lexington, Kentucky, tonight.

Trump claimed, as he has several times, that President Barack Obama left him with 142 federal judges to appoint.

Facts First: According to Russell Wheeler, a visiting fellow at the Brookings Institution who tracks judicial appointments, there were 103 vacancies on district and appeals courts on Jan. 1, 2017, just before Trump took office, plus a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

Trump also said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell passed "VA Choice and VA accountability for our amazing veterans."

Facts First: The Choice bill, a bipartisan initiative led by Sens. Bernie Sanders and the late John McCain, was signed into law by Barack Obama in 2014. In 2018, Trump signed the VA Mission Act, which expanded and changed the program.

On China, Trump said "they've never given us 10 cents before."

Facts First: The US government has been charging tariffs on imported Chinese goods for more than two centuries, and it took in billions from such tariffs long before Trump imposed his own. (As always, we'll note it is US importers and consumers, not China, who have paid these tariffs.)

Trump claimed China "stole up to $500 billion of American dollars."

Facts First: The US has never had a $500 billion trade deficit with China.

Trump made three false claims about immigration and the border. He claimed "Democrats want open borders," "the wall is being built," and "we have 27,000 Mexican soldiers on our border."

Facts First: Even 2020 Democratic presidential candidates who advocate the decriminalization of the act of illegally entering the country do not support completely unrestricted migration, as Trump suggests. Furthermore, no new miles of border wall had been built during Trump's presidency as of Sept. 30. And the approximately 26,000 Mexican troops are split between the US border and Mexico's southern border.

Like he did at his rally last Friday, Trump claimed he would "always protect patients with pre-existing conditions."