The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Trump threatens economic depression if he's impeached
President Trump attacked Democrats on Twitter this morning and threatened an economic depression if he is impeached.
“Dow hits 28,000 - FIRST TIME EVER, HIGHEST EVER!,” the President wrote. “Gee, Pelosi & Schitt have a good idea, “lets Impeach the President.”
Trump has referred to Rep. Adam Schiff as “Schitt” in the past.
“If something like that ever happened, it would lead to the biggest FALL in Market History,” he continued. “It’s called a Depression, not a Recession! So much for 401-K’s & Jobs!”
The three major US stock indexes rallied to fresh record highs Friday, as investor sentiment was helped by hopes for a US-China trade deal and better-than-expected retail sales.
The Dow rallied above 28,000 points for the first time ever. The first public impeachment hearings also took place last week.
Read Trump's tweet below:
OMB official Mark Sandy has arrived on the hill for his deposition
Mark Sandy, a senior career official at the Office of Management and Budget, has arrived on Capitol Hill for his deposition behind closed doors in the impeachment inquiry.
Sandy is the first OMB official to meet with investigators after others have refused. Political appointees in the office have fought subpoenas, refused to provide documents, and tried in other ways to stonewall the probe.
Sandy is expected to have insight into internal conversations when the administration was taking the unusual step of freezing the funding. A source familiar with the matter said Sandy did not know at the time why at the time the aid was frozen.
Where Sandy fits in with the impeachment inquiry: The impeachment investigation is focused on whether Trump and his allies withheld funding for Ukraine's military, which is fighting a Russian invasion, while seeking a political favor from the country's President.
Sandy is expected to have insight into internal conversations when the administration was taking the unusual step of freezing the funding. A source familiar with the matter said Sandy did not know at the time why at the time it was frozen.The funding was held earlier this year at the direction of Trump, according to an administration official and testimony of Catherine Croft, a diplomatic aide.
Yovanovitch offers a stirring tribute to the foreign service, and a warning about its future, amid attacks
In the face of attacks from President Trump and relative silence from the State Department, former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie "Masha" Yovanovitch offered a strong defense of the work of career foreign service officers — and warned of the impact the attacks were having on the diplomatic ranks.
The highly respected envoy, who testified publicly as part of the House impeachment inquiry yesterday, was forced out of her post in Kiev after a targeted smear campaign amplified by Trump's allies, including his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
In her opening statement, Yovanovitch sought to defend her work and that of her colleagues in the foreign service and called upon the leadership in the State Department to do the same. Her eloquent and forceful assessment of foreign service officers' service and sacrifices earned praise and pride from the more than half a dozen current and former State Department officials who spoke to CNN.
"We take our oath of office seriously, the same oath that each one of you take, 'to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic' and to 'bear true faith and allegiance to the same,'" she told the lawmakers.
Contrasting the "perception that diplomats lead a comfortable life throwing dinner parties in fancy homes," Yovanovitch described her own tenure in the foreign service: moving 13 times, serving in five hardship posts, being stationed in Somalia during the civil war, getting caught in crossfire in Russia.
"We are professionals, public servants who by vocation and training pursue the policies of the President, regardless of who holds that office or what party they affiliate with," she said of the foreign service.
"I count myself lucky to be a Foreign Service Officer, fortunate to serve with the best America has to offer, blessed to serve the American people for the last 33 years," Yovanovitch said. At the end of her hearing, she walked out to a seemingly spontaneous round of applause.
Senior Office of Management and Budget official expected to testify behind closed doors today
House impeachment investigators have little visibility into the inner workings of the White House at the time when President Trump allegedly ordered a hold on military assistance for Ukraine.
That could change today when Mark Sandy, a senior career official at the Office of Management and Budget, is expected to testify behind closed doors.
Sandy will become the first OMB official to meet with investigators after others have refused. Political appointees in the office have fought subpoenas, refused to provide documents, and tried in other ways to stonewall the probe.
He is senior enough that he led the agency as acting director in the early weeks of the Trump administration, before political appointees could be put in place. He previously worked under both Republican and Democrat administrations.
"He's a longstanding public servant with an excellent reputation," said Sam Berger, a high-ranking OMB political appointee from the Obama administration who worked with Sandy.
How Sandy fits in with the impeachment inquiry: The impeachment investigation is focused on whether Trump and his allies withheld funding for Ukraine's military, which is fighting a Russian invasion, while seeking a political favor from the country's President.
From his perch in OMB's national security programs office, Sandy is expected to have insight into internal conversations when the administration was taking the unusual step of freezing the funding. A source familiar with the matter said Sandy did not know at the time why at the time it was frozen.
The funding was held earlier this year at the direction of Trump, according to an administration official and testimony of Catherine Croft, a diplomatic aide.
Michael Duffey, the Trump-appointed associate director overseeing the office Sandy works in, signed some of the documentation that froze the funding, according to two sources.
Exclusive: After private White House meeting, Giuliani associate Lev Parnas said he was on a "secret mission" for Trump, sources say
Among the many guests who had their pictures taken with President Donald Trump at the White House's annual Hanukkah party last year were two Soviet-born businessmen from Florida, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman.
In the picture, which Parnas posted on social media, he and Fruman are seen smiling alongside Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Rudy Giuliani, the President's personal lawyer.
At one point during the party that night, Parnas and Fruman slipped out of a large reception room packed with hundreds of Trump donors to have a private meeting with the President and Giuliani, according to two acquaintances in whom Parnas confided right after the meeting.
Word of the encounter in the White House last December, which has not been previously reported, is further indication that Trump knew Parnas and Fruman, despite Trump publicly stating that he did not on the day after the two men were arrested at Dulles International Airport last month.
Eventually, according to what Parnas told his confidants, the topic turned to Ukraine that night. According to those two confidants, Parnas said that "the big guy," as he sometimes referred to the President in conversation, talked about tasking him and Fruman with what Parnas described as "a secret mission" to pressure the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
"James Bond mission"
In the days immediately following the meeting, Parnas insinuated to the two people he confided in that he clearly believed he'd been given a special assignment by the President; like some sort of "James Bond mission," according to one of the people.
To Parnas, the chain of command was clear: Giuliani would issue the President's directives while Parnas, who speaks fluent Russian, would be an on-the-ground investigator alongside Fruman, who has numerous business contacts in Ukraine.
"Parnas viewed the assignment as a great crusade," says one of the people in whom Parnas confided. "He believed he was doing the right thing for Trump."
The White House did not respond to repeated requests for comment to a series of questions regarding the meeting and Trump's relationship with Parnas and Fruman.
Giuliani, through his lawyer, Robert Costello, denies that any private meeting took place that night at the White House, saying it was a mere handshake and photo opportunity. Costello also rejects Parnas' claims of being put on a "James Bond" style mission, saying that Parnas is "no Sean Connery," and that he suffers from "delusions of grandeur."
Joseph A. Bondy, a lawyer for Parnas, told CNN, "Mr. Parnas at all times believed that he was acting only on behalf of the President, as directed by his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and never on behalf of any Ukrainian officials."
A lawyer for Fruman declined to comment for this article.
David Holmes testifies he was surprised by US insistence for Ukraine to announce investigations
State Department aide David Holmes said in September, before the hold on Ukraine military aid was lifted, diplomat Bill Taylor told him that the US was insisting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky make a statement about specific investigations, contrary to what diplomats on the ground had been advising the Ukrainians.
“Now they’re insisting Zelensky commit to the investigation in an interview with CNN,” Holmes testified, describing what Taylor told him.
“I was surprised the requirement was so specific,” Holmes observed in his statement, explaining that they had advised Ukrainians they should voice commitment to adhering to the rule of law and generally needing to investigate corruption. “This was a demand that President Zelensky personally commit to a specific investigation of President Trump’s political rival on a cable news channel.”
A few days later, the possibility of Zelensky doing an interview to announce the investigations was still a possibility. Holmes and Taylor ran into a top aide of the Ukrainian president and Taylor stressed the importance of “staying out of the US politics and said he hoped no interview was planned.”
Holmes testified that the top aide “shrugged in resignation and did not answer, as if to indicate they had no choice. In short, everyone thought was going to be an interview.”
Second official heard July 26 call between Trump and Sondland
Among those who overheard the July 26 phone call between President Trump and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland was Suriya Jayanti, a US official in Kiev, CNN has learned.
The phone call was revealed by top US diplomat in Ukraine Bill Taylor in his testimony before the House Intelligence committee Wednesday. Taylor said one of his aides overheard the call between Trump and Sondland in which Trump asked about “investigations" at a restaurant.
That aide, State Department official David Holmes, is testifying today.
Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat from California, told reporters that, along with Holmes, at least two more witnesses overheard the Sondland and Trump conversation.
Rep. Jackie Speier, in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, said a second person has come forward.
“We certainly haven’t interviewed that person, and I don’t know that we will interview that person. We’ll see how this interview tonight goes with Mr. Holmes,” the California Democrat said.
A person with knowledge of the call said Jayanti also overheard the call, but it’s unclear if she’s the person who approached the committee.
At one point, Jayanti was listed to appear for an Oct. 25 private deposition with the committees looking into impeachment, but ultimately did not meet with lawmakers for a formal deposition.
The Associated Press first reported that Jayanti also overheard the July 26 call.
Jayanti did not immediately respond to CNN’s requests for comment.
4 key takeaways from Marie Yovanovitch's public impeachment hearing
Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's testimony today marked the second day of public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump
Let us catch you up on the biggest takeaways:
- Ambassador said she felt threatened: Yovanovitch, who was fired by Trump, testified publicly in front of the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill. During the hearing, Yovanovitch said she felt threatened by the President, who said on a July 25 phone call with Ukraine's president that she was "bad news" and was going to have a "tough time." She told lawmakers that she was "shocked and devastated" by the call.
- Trump tweets attack at Yovanovitch during testimony: In a stunning occurrence, the President — who had earlier claimed he wasn't going to watch the hearings — sent a tweet attacking Yovanovitch while she was testifying. Asked later if that constituted witness intimidation, Trump said he had a "right to speak."
- House Democrats hint at possible witness intimidation by Trump: Democrats responded to Trump's real-time attack of a witness during their testimony by suggesting that it could result in an article of impeachment, accusing the President of witness intimidation. Some of the Republican side criticized this move by Trump as well. GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik, a member of House intel committee, said she "disagreed with the tone of the tweet." A Trump campaign source called it "idiotic."
- Republicans questioned why Yovanovitch was testifying at all: "This seems more appropriate for the subcommittee on human resources at the Foreign Affairs Committee," said California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee. Republicans also continued to paint the impeachment process as unfair to them and the President.
Donald Trump's very historic and very bad week
President Trump's week was filled with equal parts history and bad news.
And the start of televised impeachment inquiry hearings — alleging Trump's abuse of power — was not the only headache for the chief executive this week. His longtime political adviser Roger Stone was found guilty on five counts of lying to Congress, one of witness tampering and one of obstructing a congressional committee proceeding.
The President was also handed another loss when an appeals court ruled Congress can seek his tax returns. And another court ruled he cannot sue New York state in Washington, D.C.'s federal court to stop the release of his tax returns.
The tax return issue has now been elevated to the nation's highest court: On Wednesday, Trump asked the Supreme Court to block a subpoena for his tax returns.
Meanwhile, Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani faces mounting questions about his role in the conversations and actions that led to the impeachment probe.
This week's first two rounds of public testimony highlighted Giuliani's central role — which Giuliani says was done as part of his legal defense of Trump. Giuliani has been largely silent about the situation, though he is apparently planning to release a podcast with his thoughts on the impeachment process as things continue to heat up.