Rep. Brenda Lawrence Leigh Vogel/Getty Images

Michigan Democrat Brenda Lawrence, a member of the House Oversight Committee, today walked back her comments from over the weekend in which she said she preferred censuring Trump to impeaching and removing him from office.

"We’re so close to an election. I will tell you, sitting here knowing how divided this country is, I don’t see the value of taking him out of office, but I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable,” she said Sunday on "No BS News Hour" with Charlie LeDuff.

"I want him censured,” she added. "I want it on the record that the House of Representatives did their job and they told this President and any president coming behind him that this is unacceptable behavior and under our Constitution, we will not allow it.”

Her office put out a statement today affirming her support for impeachment: