The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Democratic congresswoman walks back her impeachment comments
Michigan Democrat Brenda Lawrence, a member of the House Oversight Committee, today walked back her comments from over the weekend in which she said she preferred censuring Trump to impeaching and removing him from office.
"We’re so close to an election. I will tell you, sitting here knowing how divided this country is, I don’t see the value of taking him out of office, but I do see the value of putting down a marker saying his behavior is not acceptable,” she said Sunday on "No BS News Hour" with Charlie LeDuff.
"I want him censured,” she added. "I want it on the record that the House of Representatives did their job and they told this President and any president coming behind him that this is unacceptable behavior and under our Constitution, we will not allow it.”
Her office put out a statement today affirming her support for impeachment:
“I was an early supporter for impeachment in 2017. The House Intelligence Committee followed a very thorough process in holding hearings these past two weeks. The information they revealed confirmed that this President has abused the power of his office, therefore I continue to support impeachment. However, I am very concerned about Senate Republicans and the fact that they would find this behavior by the President unacceptable.”
Pompeo on if he would testify: "When time is right, all good things happen"
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, when asked today if he’d testify in the impeachment inquiry, he said “When time is right, all good things happen."
The question stemmed from President Trump’s tweet that he would “love to have Mike Pompeo” testify in the impeachment inquiry.
Pompeo ignores questions about his calls with Giuliani
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ignored questions about his phone calls with Rudy Giuliani after President Trump's personal lawyer handed over materials with unproven claims about former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Pompeo simply said, “We’ve continued to comply with all the legal requirements” into the congressional inquiry.
What's this about: Documents released by the State Department last Friday night show Giuliani and Pompeo spoke first on March 26 for five minutes.
Giuliani told NBC that he handed over the packet of material to the State Department on March 28 and he spoke again to Pompeo on March 29.
Trump says he'd "actually like" aides to testify
One day after a judge ruled that former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a congressional subpoena, President Trump claims that he would “actually like” people to testify — including McGahn, former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretaries Mike Pompeo and Rick Perry, and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney.
However, he said he is “fighting for future Presidents and the Office of the President.”
The Department of Justice has appealed the ruling.
Here are his tweets this morning:
Attorney for ex-White House aide says lawsuit over House testimony will continue
Charles Cooper, lawyer for Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton and his former deputy Charles Kupperman, says Kupperman’s lawsuit over whether he can be compelled to testify to the House will continue.
Cooper notes that the House legal challenge in the McGahn case did not involve national security issues, so Jackson’s comments on the issue don’t apply.
Here's what Cooper said:
“We have now studied the district court’s ruling in the McGahn case, the pendency of which we were of course aware before we filed an action on behalf of Dr. Kupperman. In McGahn, the House Judiciary Committee emphasized to the district court that the information it sought from Mr. McGahn “did not involve the sensitive topics of national security or foreign affairs.” Therefore, any passing references in the McGahn decision to Presidential communications concerning national security matters are not authoritative on the validity of testimonial immunity for close White House advisors, like Dr. Kupperman, whose responsibilities are focused exclusively on providing information and advice to the President on national security. Accordingly, Dr. Kupperman will continue to pursue his lawsuit seeking an authoritative and binding judicial ruling resolving the question whether he is constitutionally obliged to obey the House’s demand that he testify or the President’s conflicting demand that he decline to do so.”
More context: A federal judge ruled yesterday that McGahn must testify to the House in its impeachment probe. The Justice Department plans to appeal the ruling, a spokesperson said.
House agrees to delay proceedings over former White House counsel's testimony
The Justice Department, which represents former White House counsel Don McGahn, has asked a federal judge for a pause on McGahn's House testimony while he appeals the judge's ruling that he must comply with a House subpoena.
Even if Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson refuses, the House has agreed to give the administration a seven-day delay so it can ask the DC Circuit Court of Appeals for help, according to a new court filing.
The DOJ wrote this morning that it still believes McGahn has a “significant chance” of winning against the House on appeal. Jackson wrote a searing 120-page opinion Monday, saying McGahn must testify. She wrote that she disagreed with the executive branch’s legal claims of current and former officials having “absolute immunity.”
The Justice Department notes today that no appeals court has settled on whether the executive branch can stop White House officials from testifying in congressional proceedings.
It also notes that McGahn’s testimony would be for part of the impeachment inquiry related to the Russia investigation, and not the major Ukraine inquiry that’s ongoing. The department also uses another case that it lost at the trial level and is appealing, on giving the House access to secret grand jury details from the Mueller investigation, as more reason to delay McGahn.
That case should be decided first as courts consider whether McGahn must appear before Congress, the DOJ writes. The DC Circuit is scheduled to hear arguments about the Mueller grand jury secrets in early January.
That case has moved through the courts more quickly than usual, and DOJ acknowledges the McGahn case may, too:
“And since the Committee cannot obtain the grand jury materials that it says are ‘essential’ to questioning Mr. McGahn until at least early 2020, it follows that the Committee would not be significantly harmed by waiting to question Mr. McGahn until completion of similarly expedited appellate briefing in this case,” the DOJ wrote Tuesday.
The White House lockdown has been lifted
The White House was put on a brief lockdown this morning after an aircraft entered restricted airspace in the Washington, DC, area.
That lockdown has now been lifted. Everyone is able to move throughout the complex.
An aircraft entered restricted airspace in the Washington area
An aircraft entered restricted airspace in the Washington, DC, area, causing a “national event conference” to be convened. This is a group of senior national security officials across the agencies to coordinate and monitor the situation, according to a US defense official.
The official said, “It is not known to be hostile at this time.”
Two US Capitol Police sources said the situation is being classified as an “aircon,” which is an as-yet unidentified incoming aircraft.
CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux is inside the Russell Building of the US Capitol. She confirmed she has not been told to evacuate her building, but that no one is currently being allowed to enter the building.
The White House is on lockdown.
Here's when we'll see Trump today
As the House presses forward with its impeachment inquiry, President Trump is getting ready for Thanksgiving.
At 2 p.m. ET today, he'll pardon a turkey at the White House. Two birds — named Bread and Butter — arrived in Washington, DC earlier this week. You can vote for which turkey gets the official pardon, although both the winner and the runner up will go on to live at Gobbler's Rest.
After that, Trump will head to Florida, where he'll hold a rally at 7 p.m. ET.
It's not clear if he'll bring up the impeachment inquiry at either event.