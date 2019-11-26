The latest on the Trump impeachment inquiry
Attorney for ex-White House aide says lawsuit over House testimony will continue
Charles Cooper, lawyer for Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton and his former deputy Charles Kupperman, says Kupperman’s lawsuit over whether he can be compelled to testify to the House will continue.
Cooper notes that the House legal challenge in the McGahn case did not involve national security issues, so Jackson’s comments on the issue don’t apply.
Here's what Cooper said:
“We have now studied the district court’s ruling in the McGahn case, the pendency of which we were of course aware before we filed an action on behalf of Dr. Kupperman. In McGahn, the House Judiciary Committee emphasized to the district court that the information it sought from Mr. McGahn “did not involve the sensitive topics of national security or foreign affairs.” Therefore, any passing references in the McGahn decision to Presidential communications concerning national security matters are not authoritative on the validity of testimonial immunity for close White House advisors, like Dr. Kupperman, whose responsibilities are focused exclusively on providing information and advice to the President on national security. Accordingly, Dr. Kupperman will continue to pursue his lawsuit seeking an authoritative and binding judicial ruling resolving the question whether he is constitutionally obliged to obey the House’s demand that he testify or the President’s conflicting demand that he decline to do so.”
More context: A federal judge ruled yesterday that McGahn must testify to the House in its impeachment probe. The Justice Department plans to appeal the ruling, a spokesperson said.
House agrees to delay proceedings over former White House counsel's testimony
The Justice Department, which represents former White House counsel Don McGahn, has asked a federal judge for a pause on McGahn's House testimony while he appeals the judge's ruling that he must comply with a House subpoena.
Even if Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson refuses, the House has agreed to give the administration a seven-day delay so it can ask the DC Circuit Court of Appeals for help, according to a new court filing.
The DOJ wrote this morning that it still believes McGahn has a “significant chance” of winning against the House on appeal. Jackson wrote a searing 120-page opinion Monday, saying McGahn must testify. She wrote that she disagreed with the executive branch’s legal claims of current and former officials having “absolute immunity.”
The Justice Department notes today that no appeals court has settled on whether the executive branch can stop White House officials from testifying in congressional proceedings.
It also notes that McGahn’s testimony would be for part of the impeachment inquiry related to the Russia investigation, and not the major Ukraine inquiry that’s ongoing. The department also uses another case that it lost at the trial level and is appealing, on giving the House access to secret grand jury details from the Mueller investigation, as more reason to delay McGahn.
That case should be decided first as courts consider whether McGahn must appear before Congress, the DOJ writes. The DC Circuit is scheduled to hear arguments about the Mueller grand jury secrets in early January.
That case has moved through the courts more quickly than usual, and DOJ acknowledges the McGahn case may, too:
“And since the Committee cannot obtain the grand jury materials that it says are ‘essential’ to questioning Mr. McGahn until at least early 2020, it follows that the Committee would not be significantly harmed by waiting to question Mr. McGahn until completion of similarly expedited appellate briefing in this case,” the DOJ wrote Tuesday.
The White House lockdown has been lifted
The White House was put on a brief lockdown this morning after an aircraft entered restricted airspace in the Washington, DC, area.
That lockdown has now been lifted. Everyone is able to move throughout the complex.
An aircraft entered restricted airspace in the Washington area
An aircraft entered restricted airspace in the Washington, DC, area, causing a “national event conference” to be convened. This is a group of senior national security officials across the agencies to coordinate and monitor the situation, according to a US defense official.
The official said, “It is not known to be hostile at this time.”
Two US Capitol Police sources said the situation is being classified as an “aircon,” which is an as-yet unidentified incoming aircraft.
CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux is inside the Russell Building of the US Capitol. She confirmed she has not been told to evacuate her building, but that no one is currently being allowed to enter the building.
The White House is on lockdown.
Here's when we'll see Trump today
As the House presses forward with its impeachment inquiry, President Trump is getting ready for Thanksgiving.
At 2 p.m. ET today, he'll pardon a turkey at the White House. Two birds — named Bread and Butter — arrived in Washington, DC earlier this week. You can vote for which turkey gets the official pardon, although both the winner and the runner up will go on to live at Gobbler's Rest.
After that, Trump will head to Florida, where he'll hold a rally at 7 p.m. ET.
It's not clear if he'll bring up the impeachment inquiry at either event.
It's Thanksgiving week. Here's what to expect in the impeachment inquiry.
It's Thanksgiving week and Congress is not in session, but the impeachment inquiry into President Trump is still moving at full speed.
In an indication that Democrats are moving quickly, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff wrote in a letter to House colleagues yesterday that investigators "are now preparing a report summarizing the evidence we have found this far, which will be transmitted to the Judiciary Committee soon after Congress returns from the Thanksgiving recess."
Here's the latest timeline:
- This week, they're working on a report: Democratic House aides are spending Thanksgiving week preparing a report that will spell out the case for impeachment. The report, which will be released by the House Intelligence Committee and two other panels, is likely to be a guiding document as the impeachment proceedings move through the House Judiciary Committee.
- After that, there will be articles of impeachment: Senior aides on the House Judiciary Committee and Intelligence Committee plan to continue deliberation with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's staff to determine the size and scope of the articles of impeachment. Ultimately, the decision will be made by Pelosi. They are looking at multiple articles of impeachment — including abuse of power, obstruction of Congress, obstruction of justice and bribery.
- There could be more hearings next week: Democratic lawmakers and aides privately say they expect hearings to begin in the Judiciary Committee the first week in December when Congress returns, in order to keep on schedule to finish impeachment before Christmas.
No change in views on impeachment after public hearings, CNN poll shows
After five days of public hearings in House Democrats' impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, public opinion over whether the President ought to be impeached and removed from office remains exactly the same as it was in October, according to a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS.
Half of Americans say Trump should be impeached and removed from office, 43% say he should not. Neither figure has changed since October, with support for impeachment remaining at its highest level thus far in CNN polling. The partisan divide over the President persists as well, with roughly 80 points between Democratic support for Trump's removal and Republican support for it.
Independents are closely divided on the question, 47% in favor, 45% opposed. Opinions on both sides are deeply held, with about 9 in 10 on either side saying they feel strongly in favor or against it.
The President's approval rating, meanwhile, has also held about even since October: 42% say they approve, 54% disapprove.
Judge rules former White House counsel Don McGahn must speak to House
A federal judge decided Monday that President Trump's former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify to the House of Representatives in its impeachment probe.
"However busy or essential a presidential aide might be, and whatever their proximity to sensitive domestic and national-security projects, the President does not have the power to excuse him or her from taking an action that the law requires," Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote.
"Stated simply, the primary takeaway from the past 250 years of recorded American history is that Presidents are not kings," Jackson said.
The ruling is a blow to Trump and White House efforts to block parts of the impeachment inquiry. It could encourage resistant witnesses from the administration to testify and could bolster any case House Democrats make to impeach the President for obstructing its proceedings or obstructing justice.
The Justice Department plans to appeal the ruling in the McGahn case, a department spokeswoman said. An attorney for McGahn said the former White House counsel would testify, unless the case is paused for appeals.
Democrats eye multiple articles of impeachment
House Democrats are increasingly focusing on multiple articles of impeachment against President Trump over the Ukraine scandal — as some lawmakers push to go even further and include what many in the party see as clear criminality detailed in former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
In private, Democrats are debating how broadly to draft the articles of impeachment against Trump, especially given what many in the House view as clear misconduct detailed in the Mueller report and violations of the Constitution's emoluments clause by allegedly enriching himself while in office.
But adding more allegations to the impeachment effort could divert the focus from the two-month-old investigation into Ukraine, which some Democrats argue is a clearer case of abuse of power: the President using his office to push a foreign country to announce investigations that could bolster his reelection chances in 2020.
"We could have pages and pages and pages of articles of impeachment," said Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas, a member of the Democratic leadership team who sits on the House Judiciary Committee. "What we have seen over the last three years is, I think, unprecedented. I absolutely believe in being as focused as possible as well. I think the broader we go — that may pose challenges for the American people."
The party is zeroing in on multiple articles of impeachment, including charges of abuse of power, bribery and obstruction of Congress for defying subpoenas. It is also weighing whether to add multiple instances of obstruction of justice that Mueller found as a separate article, including allegations Trump lied in his written responses to the special counsel. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has yet to embrace including the Mueller findings in the impeachment inquiry.
Trump has maintained that he did nothing wrong concerning both the Mueller report allegations and in the incidents investigated in the impeachment inquiry.