This Democrat says he plans to vote against all articles of impeachment

Rep. Jeff Van Drew Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, one of two Democrats to vote against formalizing the impeachment inquiry, said he plans to vote against all the articles of impeachment "unless there's something that I haven't seen, haven't heard before."

He warned Democrats to "be careful what you wish for" and he added that impeachment "is tearing the nation apart. … And I want to bring people together."

Van Drew said he would have preferred a censure vote so they could "move on."

Minnesota Rep. Collin Peterson, the other Democrat who also opposed the inquiry, was also asked if he'd vote to impeach.

"I don't have an idea what they're doing," Peterson said.