While House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senior Democrats have made clear they are proceeding with impeachment, House Democrats are still debating whether the articles should narrowly focus on Ukraine or to expand the scope of the articles to include the allegations detailed by former special counsel Robert Mueller.

While there are advocates for this approach, one source familiar with the discussions said it appeared that getting the necessary votes to pass the article of obstruction of justice out of the House could be difficult, as moderate Democrats have resisted moving beyond the narrow scope of Ukraine.

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff this weekend seemed to indicate he did not support including the Mueller allegations in the impeachment articles.

"In a charging decision -- and an impeachment in the House is essentially a charging decision -- to charge those that there's the strongest and most overwhelming evidence, and not try to charge everything even though you could charge other things," Schiff said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation."

Keep this in mind: But even if Democrats don't include a separate article on obstruction of justice, they are expected to include references to the Mueller allegations in the other articles to show that Trump's misconduct was part of a larger pattern, according to the sources.