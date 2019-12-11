US President Donald Trump during the campaign rally in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Mark Makela/Getty Images

Last night at his rally in Pennsylvania, President Trump said Democrats announced the deal between the US, Mexico and Canada on the same they announced articles of impeachment "because they're embarrassed by impeachment" and called it a "silver lining."

"The reason they announced it on the same day ... It’s a huge deal and it plays down the impeachment because they’re embarrassed by the impeachment," Trump claimed.

Trump noted that his administration has been "waiting a long time for Nancy Pelosi" to back the trade agreement.

Trump slammed the impeachment process and claimed that "our poll numbers have gone through the roof because of her stupid impeachment."

But Trump argued that USMCA was the "silver lining of impeachment."

"That’s the reason they approved USMCA and that’s OK with me," Trump said. "They approved it and they’re very happy to have it."

Yesterday, Trump tweeted that it "will be the best and most important trade deal ever made by the USA" — and called its predecessor, the North American Free Trade Agreement, "our Country's worst Trade Deal."