The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet at 10 a.m. ET today, and members are expected to vote on the articles of impeachment against Trump.

Remember: This is just a committee vote. The full House needs to approve the articles in order to officially impeach the President.

If approved by the committee today, the articles will head to the House floor next week. The House has not yet set a specific date for when it could take up and vote on the articles, but two Democratic leadership aides said it could happen on Wednesday.

If the full House approves the articles, Trump will become the third president in US history to be impeached. The Senate will then hold a trial to decide if President Trump should be removed from office.