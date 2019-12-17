House prepares to vote on impeachment
Rudy Giuliani said he needed US ambassador to Ukraine "out of the way"
Rudy Giuliani said removing the US ambassador to Ukraine was a key part of his effort to dig up dirt on Democrats on behalf of his client, President Donald Trump, according to a new interview with the President's personal lawyer in The New Yorker.
Marie Yovanovitch, the career diplomat who was removed from her post in Kiev earlier this year, was frustrating his attempts to learn information about Joe Biden from Ukrainian sources, Giuliani said.
"I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way," Giuliani told reporter Adam Entous. "She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody."
Giuliani's admission appears to be the first time someone has directly linked Yovanovitch's removal to the desired investigations into Democrats.
This past summer, Trump began to lean on Ukraine to initiate two criminal investigations that Giuliani had been both publicly and privately pressing: one into Biden's son's involvement with a Ukrainian gas company and another into alleged Democratic collusion with Ukrainians in the 2016 election. No evidence of any criminal wrongdoing in either case has been discovered.
Trump's interest in those investigations culminated on the July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump mentioned both issues, asked Zelensky for a "favor" regarding them, and recommended the Ukrainian president speak to either Giuliani or Attorney General William Barr about those investigations.
A report on that call from a whistleblower in the intelligence community prompted the impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives. After months of investigation, the House is moving forward with a vote on impeaching Trump this week.
Democrats try to make Republicans pay the price in Trump trial
It may be a no-brainer for Senate Republicans to keep President Donald Trump in office -- but it's becoming clear that Democrats mean to make them pay a heavy price for saving the President in his impeachment trial early next year.
In a sign of the high-stakes politics to come, minority Democrats are not waiting for the House to impeach Trump -- a move expected on Wednesday -- before they open the political battle in the Senate.
In an ironic touch, they are echoing the process complaints that House Republicans used to complicate Speaker Nancy Pelosi's strategy. And they complain that GOP plans for a swift Senate trial would subvert justice and fall short of the constitutional duty expected of senators.
In the House, Democrats used their majority power to force through a swift and focused impeachment strategy but opened themselves up to Republican charges that they were rushing the most grave undertaking faced by Congress. Now the situation is reversed.
Democrats lack the power to send Trump packing -- they would need 20 GOP senators to turn against their own party leader to amass a two-thirds majority to make him the first President ever ousted by Congress.
But the more Democrats can make a case that Trump's unchecked power grabs are being enabled by congressional Republicans, the better they can build a case to voters that it would be dangerous to reelect him next year.
Here's what to expect in impeachment this week
The full House is expected to vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump this week. If the articles are approved, Trump would become the third president in US history to be impeached.
Here's what we're expecting this week:
- Today: The House Rules Committee will meet at 11 a.m. ET to set the parameters for floor debate for impeachment.
- Wednesday: The House has yet to set a specific date for the full impeachment vote, but two Democratic leadership aides said it could happen on Wednesday. A simple majority is needed to impeach Trump.
- Looking ahead: If the House impeaches Trump, the Senate will hold a trial to determine if he should be removed form office. We would expecting that to begin next year.
Catch up: 4 developments from yesterday in the Trump impeachment
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Report released: On Monday, the House Judiciary Committee released its 658-page impeachment report to accompany the articles of impeachment against Trump. The report explains the decision to charge Trump with two articles of impeachment: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. It also includes the committee reports previously issued from the House Intelligence Committee laying out the evidence against the President and the Judiciary Committee explaining the constitutional grounds for impeachment.
- A call for witnesses: In a letter obtained by CNN, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for at least four witnesses to testify in the Senate impeachment trial. The witnesses include: acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, former national security adviser John Bolton, senior adviser to the acting White House chief of staff Robert Blair, and Office of Management and Budget official Michael Duffey.
- White House responds to Schumer's proposal: After reviewing Schumer's demands, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said: “House Democrats violated their own rules and any historical precedent of fairness while conducting their illegitimate impeachment sham. Senator Schumer’s letter is just more proof that the only evidence the House produced, actually proves President Trump did nothing wrong.”
- Former lawmakers speak out: On Monday, several Republican former members of Congress and notable lawyers signed a brief encouraging an appellate court to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify under a House subpoena.