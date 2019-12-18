Trump tweets about impeachment ahead of historic vote

Photo by Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images

House Judiciary ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, spoke with CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux this morning on Capitol Hill ahead of today’s historic vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump in the House, saying “It's a sad day, but it's not a surprising day . . . history will judge it.”

When asked whether he would lobby Sen. Mitch McConnell to allow witnesses for the Senate trial if they had any information that was exculpatory to the President, Collins said “the Senate will do what the Senate always does they’ll figure out how they want to handle it,” adding he would lobby McConnell to get this “trial over with.”

“This country needs to move on,” Collins said. “This is a terrible scar opened up by the Democrats on this country, and we're going to have to move forward on this because he's not going to be impeached and removed.“

"We’ve so lowered the bar on impeachment you can jump over it,” Collins added.

Malveaux also asked Collins if he or Republicans took any responsibility for the division and partisanship in the country, to which he responded “on impeachment it’s all Democratic on this one,” he replied.

“I'm someone, if you look at my history, I've worked bipartisanly across this Congress many times Hakeem Jeffries is one of my closest friends in Congress. We worked on criminal justice reform... data privacy... where has that been this year?” he asked, adding that in the Judiciary committee have been focused on is investigating impeachment of this president.