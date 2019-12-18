House votes on Trump's impeachment today
Trump tweets about impeachment ahead of historic vote
President Trump expressed disbelief at his looming impeachment today, which he called, a “terrible Thing.”
“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!,” the President tweeted this morning. “A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”
The “PRAYER” remark could be a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she prays for the President. In a letter to Pelosi yesterday, Trump said that Pelosi was, “offending Americans of faith” by saying she prayed for him. The evangelical voting block also plays a pivotal role in Trump’s base.
Read Trump's tweet in full below:
Republican congressman: "It's a sad day, but it's not a surprising day"
House Judiciary ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, spoke with CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux this morning on Capitol Hill ahead of today’s historic vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump in the House, saying “It's a sad day, but it's not a surprising day . . . history will judge it.”
When asked whether he would lobby Sen. Mitch McConnell to allow witnesses for the Senate trial if they had any information that was exculpatory to the President, Collins said “the Senate will do what the Senate always does they’ll figure out how they want to handle it,” adding he would lobby McConnell to get this “trial over with.”
“This country needs to move on,” Collins said. “This is a terrible scar opened up by the Democrats on this country, and we're going to have to move forward on this because he's not going to be impeached and removed.“
"We’ve so lowered the bar on impeachment you can jump over it,” Collins added.
Malveaux also asked Collins if he or Republicans took any responsibility for the division and partisanship in the country, to which he responded “on impeachment it’s all Democratic on this one,” he replied.
“I'm someone, if you look at my history, I've worked bipartisanly across this Congress many times Hakeem Jeffries is one of my closest friends in Congress. We worked on criminal justice reform... data privacy... where has that been this year?” he asked, adding that in the Judiciary committee have been focused on is investigating impeachment of this president.
The House will vote on President Trump's impeachment today
The full House is expected to debate and vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump this morning.
A simple majority of members need to vote to approve the articles in order to impeach Trump. Democrats have brought two Articles of Impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
What happens next: If the articles pass in the House as expected, the Republican-led Senate will hold a trial to decide if Trump should be removed from office. We're not exactly sure when this will begin, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said it will be in the new year. Republicans and Democrats are negotiating how the proceedings would work (but keep in mind that the GOP holds a majority).
A grave day in history: Trump faces impeachment
It's a dark day in America.
The House of Representatives is set to impeach an elected President accused of violating the nation's trust and his oath to preserve, protect and defend bedrock constitutional values. Donald Trump will be only the third president in 240 years to be impeached -- the ultimate trauma for the system of checks and balances, which will unleash fury that will boil for years.
The 45th President will be charged by the House Democratic majority with two articles of impeachment, namely abusing his power and obstructing Congress in a scheme to lure Ukraine into interfering in the 2020 election.
In Trump's tumultuous presidency, the extreme has become routine, and hyper-partisanship has blurred the senses. But when the House votes to impeach Trump, a fateful step expected at some point Wednesday, it may become clear that this is also a somber moment of national political tragedy. After all, the House Democrats, who won a majority in the midterm elections on a mandate of curtailing Trump, will be making a rare statement that a President elected just three years ago should be forced from office.
Trump raged into his day of historic shame unrepentant -- after saying he takes "zero" responsibility for impeachment -- and feeling persecuted. He unleashed a fearsome attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the other Democrats in an extraordinary letter that expressed something like despair about the fate of his legacy.
"You are the ones obstructing justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political and partisan gain," Trump wrote, accusing Democrats of the very offenses of which he is accused.
Pelosi described Trump's tirade as "really sick."
Read the full story by Stephen Collinson here.
Catch up: 5 developments from yesterday in the Trump impeachment
Here are the latest developments in the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
- Impeachment voting rules set: The House Rules Committee approved six hours of debate on the House floor on the resolution to impeach Trump. After the debate is over, the full House will vote on each article of impeachment.
- Trump sends scathing letter: Trump sent an extraordinary letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday, excoriating the House Democrats' pursuit of an impeachment inquiry just a day before the full House is set to vote. In the six-page letter Trump sent to Capitol Hill, the President calls Pelosi's actions "spiteful" and veers into what he sees as personal affronts, saying she's violated her own oath of office.
- Pelosi calls the letter "sick": Pelosi said she hadn't read the whole thing, but added that "it’s ridiculous." She said, "I’ve seen the essence of it and it���s really sick."
- Trial witnesses rejected: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday rejected calls from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to allow witnesses at an expected Senate impeachment trial of Trump.
- McConnell's revelation: On Tuesday, McConnell bluntly acknowledged some of the political realities surrounding the upcoming Senate impeachment trial, most notably when he said, “I’m not impartial about this at all.” He said, "I’m not an impartial juror. This is a political process. There is not anything judicial about it. Impeachment is a political decision.” McConnell also predicted the whole exercise will all be for naught because Trump will be acquitted by the GOP-led Senate: “We will have a largely partisan outcome,” he said.