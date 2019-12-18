Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The reason why Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t said when the articles of impeachment will be transmitted is because she has to name impeachment managers in order to transmit the articles to the Senate, according to a senior Democratic aide.

In order to name managers, the articles have to pass the House and then the House has to debate and vote on a separate resolution giving Pelosi the authority to name the managers.

It is unclear exactly when that resolution will be voted on and when the managers could be named but it could be tonight.