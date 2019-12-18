House votes on Trump's impeachment today
Why Pelosi hasn't said when the articles will be transmitted
The reason why Speaker Nancy Pelosi hasn’t said when the articles of impeachment will be transmitted is because she has to name impeachment managers in order to transmit the articles to the Senate, according to a senior Democratic aide.
In order to name managers, the articles have to pass the House and then the House has to debate and vote on a separate resolution giving Pelosi the authority to name the managers.
It is unclear exactly when that resolution will be voted on and when the managers could be named but it could be tonight.
Trump is holding his regular meeting with White House counsel this morning
As the stage is set for the House to vote on articles of impeachment against him today, President Trump is holding his usual morning meeting with top aides and members of the White House counsel's office, per a person familiar, who framed it as business as usual.
This meeting is one Trump has had almost every day for weeks now as aides have plotted their way forward after Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the impeachment inquiry in September.
Trump has spent the last 24 hours on the phone with top officials and Republican lawmakers, according to multiple people familiar with his calls. He expressed outrage at Pelosi and looked ahead to what his trial in the Senate will look like.
Here are the rules lawmakers will have to follow
The House Rules Committee approved six hours of debate on the House floor today on the resolution to impeach President Trump.
The panel announced the parameters of the debate after voting to approve the rule on the impeachment articles along party lines last night.
Here's what you need to know about the rules:
- The six hours of floor time will be divided equally by Democrats and Republicans.
- It will be led by the House Judiciary Committee leaders.
- The House will also have one hour of debate before taking the procedural vote to approve the rule governing the debate.
What else is happening today: The House will vote on the two articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. No amendments will be allowed, according to the resolution approved by the rule-making committee tonight.
The House Rules Committee also allowed for the House to approve a resolution naming impeachment managers after the articles of impeachment have been passed.
This is the woman who will preside over the House impeachment debate today
Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat from Colorado, will serve as speaker pro tempore and preside over the US House of Representatives for today’s debate on the impeachment of President Trump.
Here's what Rep. DeGette said about this in a statement:
“I am honored that the speaker has asked me to serve as speaker pro tempore of the House and to preside over most of the impeachment debate. None of us came to Congress to impeach a president, but every one of us – when we assumed office – took an oath to uphold the constitution. This is a sad and somber moment in our nation’s history and the responsibility to preside over this important debate is something I will not take lightly."
What to expect today in the impeachment vote
The House is poised to make history today as it votes on impeachment articles against President Trump.
Here's a breakdown of the schedule today:
- 9 a.m. ET: The House will open floor debate on the rule that was approved last night. (Read more about that here.) This will likely last an hour.
- 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. ET: The vote on the rule.
- After that: Six hours of debate will begin on the two articles of impeachment against President Trump. We expect Republicans to take procedural steps to slow down this process.
- Later: The House votes on the two articles. Both votes will happen back-to-back.
- Shortly after impeachment vote: A vote on who will be the impeachment manager will happen.
Trump tweets about impeachment ahead of historic vote
President Trump expressed disbelief at his looming impeachment today, which he called, a “terrible Thing.”
“Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!,” the President tweeted this morning. “A terrible Thing. Read the Transcripts. This should never happen to another President again. Say a PRAYER!”
The “PRAYER” remark could be a reference to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she prays for the President. In a letter to Pelosi yesterday, Trump said that Pelosi was, “offending Americans of faith” by saying she prayed for him. The evangelical voting block also plays a pivotal role in Trump’s base.
Read Trump's tweet in full below:
Republican congressman: "It's a sad day, but it's not a surprising day"
House Judiciary ranking member Rep. Doug Collins, a Republican from Georgia, spoke with CNN’s Suzanne Malveaux this morning on Capitol Hill ahead of today’s historic vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump in the House, saying “It's a sad day, but it's not a surprising day . . . history will judge it.”
When asked whether he would lobby Sen. Mitch McConnell to allow witnesses for the Senate trial if they had any information that was exculpatory to the President, Collins said “the Senate will do what the Senate always does they’ll figure out how they want to handle it,” adding he would lobby McConnell to get this “trial over with.”
“This country needs to move on,” Collins said. “This is a terrible scar opened up by the Democrats on this country, and we're going to have to move forward on this because he's not going to be impeached and removed.“
"We’ve so lowered the bar on impeachment you can jump over it,” Collins added.
Malveaux also asked Collins if he or Republicans took any responsibility for the division and partisanship in the country, to which he responded “on impeachment it’s all Democratic on this one,” he replied.
“I'm someone, if you look at my history, I've worked bipartisanly across this Congress many times Hakeem Jeffries is one of my closest friends in Congress. We worked on criminal justice reform... data privacy... where has that been this year?” he asked, adding that in the Judiciary committee have been focused on is investigating impeachment of this president.
The House will vote on President Trump's impeachment today
The full House is expected to debate and vote on the articles of impeachment against President Trump this morning.
A simple majority of members need to vote to approve the articles in order to impeach Trump. Democrats have brought two Articles of Impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
What happens next: If the articles pass in the House as expected, the Republican-led Senate will hold a trial to decide if Trump should be removed from office. We're not exactly sure when this will begin, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said it will be in the new year. Republicans and Democrats are negotiating how the proceedings would work (but keep in mind that the GOP holds a majority).
A grave day in history: Trump faces impeachment
It's a dark day in America.
The House of Representatives is set to impeach an elected President accused of violating the nation's trust and his oath to preserve, protect and defend bedrock constitutional values. Donald Trump will be only the third president in 240 years to be impeached -- the ultimate trauma for the system of checks and balances, which will unleash fury that will boil for years.
The 45th President will be charged by the House Democratic majority with two articles of impeachment, namely abusing his power and obstructing Congress in a scheme to lure Ukraine into interfering in the 2020 election.
In Trump's tumultuous presidency, the extreme has become routine, and hyper-partisanship has blurred the senses. But when the House votes to impeach Trump, a fateful step expected at some point Wednesday, it may become clear that this is also a somber moment of national political tragedy. After all, the House Democrats, who won a majority in the midterm elections on a mandate of curtailing Trump, will be making a rare statement that a President elected just three years ago should be forced from office.
Trump raged into his day of historic shame unrepentant -- after saying he takes "zero" responsibility for impeachment -- and feeling persecuted. He unleashed a fearsome attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the other Democrats in an extraordinary letter that expressed something like despair about the fate of his legacy.
"You are the ones obstructing justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political and partisan gain," Trump wrote, accusing Democrats of the very offenses of which he is accused.
Pelosi described Trump's tirade as "really sick."
Read the full story by Stephen Collinson here.