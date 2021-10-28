Progressives say release of the Build Back Better text doesn't change anything major right now
In conversations with progressives, one source told CNN that the text just released of the Build Back Better Act does not change anything because progressives still want the “Senate to act.”
Another progressive aide told CNN that progressives wanted a vote earlier, not just text.
A third aide said progressives still want both bills to pass at the same time.
Read the latest text of the spending bill
The Democrats' most updated text of the spending bill, based on the President's framework laid out this morning, has been published.
This is the text House Speaker Nancy Pelosi referred to in her news conference moments ago, and as she noted, this is not the final text — this is available for all members to look at and make suggestions and changes.
Read the bill text published by the Rules Committee here.
Rules Committee meeting soon to start process of bringing spending bill to the floor
The House Rules Committee is now meeting at 3 p.m. ET to start the process of bringing the wider spending bill to the floor, as House Democrats are trying to see if they can put together as much text as possible on the framework of Biden’s Build Back Better plan.
It’s not clear Democrats will be able to pull it off given that there are still some question marks, but the scramble underscores how Democrats are trying everything they can to advance this process right now.
Yesterday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to members that she had asked the Rules Committee to meet today "to advance this spectacular agenda."
The does not mean an agreement will be ready by the time they meet, but is a way to bring an agreement to the floor quickly if one is reached.
In a news conference moments ago, Pelosi said the text for the spending bill framework is "up for review."
Pelosi says Biden's agenda is like FDR's New Deal
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Democrats' latest paired back version of bills that contain much of President Biden's domestic agenda, comparing them to former Democratic President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal in the 1930s.
"It's remarkable in that it's a big vision, bigger vision than we've seen in a very long time, maybe dating back to President Franklin Roosevelt and the New Deal," said Pelosi, seeking support from progressives in her fractured caucus for the $1.75 trillion economic package.
The House's top Democrat then went on to point out that Roosevelt was able to push his ambitious spending agenda through a much less divided Congress.
"We always remind everyone that Franklin Roosevelt had 319 Democrats in the Congress at the time and we have 220, and that makes a big difference," she said.
Pelosi: I would still like to see paid family leave
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi discussed the status of the White House framework on President Biden's economic agenda, saying she has "not given up" on the paid family leave provision, even though that is reportedly out of the current $1.75 trillion proposal.
"Of all the things I named, we have agreement on most of those things. Now, when people see the language ... we'll see what they say back," she told reporters Thursday.
"Being the mother of five in six years —I always bring that up — changed more diapers than anybody in the Congress. I would still like to see paid leave for the babies, if we can't get the rest. But that's still a work in progress, shall we say," she added.
Pelosi: Text of spending bill framework "up for review"
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the text of the spending bill framework will be "up for review" in the House Rules Committee, which is set to meet at 3 p.m. ET.
"The text is up for review — for consideration for review... This is the legislative process. And right now, today, we'll have a hearing. They'll hear from our chairman about the greatness of the Build Back Better initiative and it's pretty exciting," Pelosi told reporters during a news conference.
Pelosi added, "We had said for a long time now, if we had a framework that had our priorities spelled out clearly and agreed to, that added up to a top line — start with the priorities and added up to the top line, which was the limit. The priorities I mentioned, the top line, $1.75 (trillion), approximately, and the commitment that we would have the same bill pass the House and the Senate. That's what we have now. That's what the President presented. And we won't have anything regardless of whatever input we have in the bill unless it is agreed to by the Senate."
Pelosi noted, "We're on the path to get this done. But for those who said, 'I want to see text.' The text is there for you to review, complain about, for you to add to, subtract from, whatever it is, and we'll see what consensus emerges from that, but we're very much on a path... We're on a path to get this all done."
How the White House would pay for the $1.75 trillion spending bill
The Democrats have fractured over measures to cover their sweeping spending proposal. Initial plans to make companies and well-off Americans pay by raising the corporate tax rate and the top marginal individual and capital gains rates were scuttled by Democratic moderate Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
The party then floated a billionaire tax on the capital gains of the super-wealthy, but that quickly withered after resistance from another key Democratic moderate, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, and several others in the Senate and House.
Here’s the latest plan:
Corporate taxes: The framework would put in place a 15% minimum tax on the corporate profits that large companies report to shareholders, not to the Internal Revenue Service. This would apply to companies with more than $1 billion in profits. The proposal also includes a 1% surcharge on corporate stock buybacks. Also, it would impose a 15% minimum tax, calculated on a country-by-country basis, that American companies pay on foreign profits, consistent with an agreement Biden recently won among 136 countries.
Taxes on the rich: The wealthiest Americans would pay a 5% surtax on income above $10 million, and an additional 3% levy on income above $25 million. It would also close the loopholes to allow some affluent taxpayers to avoid paying the 3.8% net investment income tax on their earnings. And it would continue the limitation on excess business earnings.
IRS enforcement: The plan would beef up IRS enforcement so that it can ensure that people are paying what they owe to Uncle Sam. The new enforcement would focus on Americans with the highest incomes, not those earning less than $400,000 a year.
Rebate rule: The framework calls for blocking the implementation of a Trump administration regulation that would have changed the drug industry’s rebate system.
The corporate tax provisions would yield $800 billion, the individual tax measures $650 billion, the IRS investments $400 billion and the rebate rule $145 billion, according to White House estimates.
Schumer tells Senate Democratic caucus they're trying to get text for economic package this afternoon
From CNN's Manu Raju
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told the Senate Democrat caucus at a virtual meeting that they are trying to get text together for the $1.75 trillion economic package today.
Schumer said the hope is the House will introduce it today, according to a person in the meeting.
Manchin says he needs to see bill's text on framework before taking a position
From CNN's Manu Raju and Ted Barrett
Democratic moderate Sen. Joe Manchin would not address liberal critics who say he has barely compromised while they have moved in his direction substantially.
"I've been dealing in good faith and I will continue to deal in good faith," he said when asked about the lack of compromises.
Manchin was asked to clarify his earlier comments because he had not affirmatively said that he would support the deal.
“We haven’t seen the text yet. Everyone has to see it. I don’t think anybody could say they could support it until they see the text,” he said.
He would not engage when asked about progressives threatening to tank the infrastructure bill because of his lack of support over the larger bill.