Attorney General William Barr praised the contribution of a foreign government that led to the opening of the Russia investigation, but continued his criticism of the FBI's investigatory steps.

The inspector general's office found that the only information the FBI relied upon to open the Crossfire Hurricane investigation in July of 2016 was a tip from a "friendly foreign government," or FFG — which has since been identified as Australia.

“I want to emphasize that this FFG did the right thing in supplying that information; the FFG has acted at all times just as we would hope a close ally would. We are grateful that we have such friends," Barr said.

"What was subsequently done with that information by the FBI presents a separate question," he continued.

Earlier today, Barr said the FBI's counterintelligence investigation had been launched on "the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken."

Some background: Australian officials told the FBI on July 28, 2016, about a meeting two months prior between Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and an Australian diplomat. In that meeting, Papadopoulos displayed knowledge of a possible plan by the Russians to release information damaging to Hillary Clinton.

Here's the full statement from Barr: