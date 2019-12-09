Inspector general report on Russia investigation is out
The FBI director and attorney general have opposing reactions to the report
FBI Director Christopher Wray just touted the Justice Department inspector general's claim that the Russia investigation was opened properly.
The report, which was released this afternoon, says that the start of FBI Russia probe was legally justified and unbiased, but cites significant errors in surveillance warrants.
"I think it's important that the inspector general found that in this particular instance the investigation was opened with appropriate predication and authorization," Wray said in an interview with ABC News today.
The FBI director's reaction to the report puts him at odds with his boss, Attorney General William Barr, who continued to criticize the bureau, saying that there was "insufficient" evidence to open the probe.
Why we're talking about Australia in the inspector general report
Attorney General William Barr praised the contribution of a foreign government that led to the opening of the Russia investigation, but continued his criticism of the FBI's investigatory steps.
The inspector general's office found that the only information the FBI relied upon to open the Crossfire Hurricane investigation in July of 2016 was a tip from a "friendly foreign government," or FFG — which has since been identified as Australia.
“I want to emphasize that this FFG did the right thing in supplying that information; the FFG has acted at all times just as we would hope a close ally would. We are grateful that we have such friends," Barr said.
"What was subsequently done with that information by the FBI presents a separate question," he continued.
Earlier today, Barr said the FBI's counterintelligence investigation had been launched on "the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken."
Some background: Australian officials told the FBI on July 28, 2016, about a meeting two months prior between Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and an Australian diplomat. In that meeting, Papadopoulos displayed knowledge of a possible plan by the Russians to release information damaging to Hillary Clinton.
Here's the full statement from Barr:
Sen. Lindsay Graham will hold a news conference on the report this afternoon
Sen. Lindsay Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, will hold a news conference at 4 p.m. ET today on the Department of Justice's Inspector General's report.
Graham was spotted on White House grounds this afternoon.
An FBI lawyer altered emails and changed his story when talking to the inspector general
A low-level FBI lawyer changed his story when he was interviewed by the inspector general, according to the just-released report.
The change appears to be part of the criminal probe spun off from the inspector general review.
The FBI lawyer isn’t named in the report, but the review found that he altered at least one email that was relevant to the Carter Page FISAs. CNN first broke the story about the apparently doctored emails.
Read more from the report below, and remember: The “OGC Attorney” is the low-level FBI lawyer. The “OIG” refers to the Office of Inspector General. The “OI Attorney” is a lawyer who worked for the Justice Department’s Office of Intelligence.
“The OGC Attorney initially told us that he recalled providing a detailed briefing to the OI Attorney about Page's status, and telling him that the OGC Attorney had conferred with the Liaison and that Page had not been a source for the other agency,” the report said. “However, in a subsequent OIG interview months later, the OGC Attorney said he did not recall a specific conversation with the OI Attorney on this subject matter, but thought he would have conveyed to the OI Attorney the details of what the Liaison had told him.”
A report on the FBI's Russia probe just dropped. Here's what we know so far.
The Justice Department's inspector general just released a report on the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US election.
One of the key findings: The FBI properly opened the investigation — but there were major errors in how the agency conducted the probe.
We're going through the 435-page report now (or you can read the full thing here), and we're posting highlights here. Here's what we know so far:
- No "political bias" when opening the probe: The report, released by Inspector General Michael Horowitz, did not find "documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced the decisions" to open investigations that initially focused on campaign advisers Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn and former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.
- Criticizing the FBI: The report criticized the FBI leaders and employees for how they handled four applications for surveillance under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act targeting Page.
- Rebutting Trump: The report also refuted President Trump's claims that the FBI illegally spied on his campaign.
- How this whole report started: Horowitz opened the probe early last year, after a request from Trump's former attorney general. His office has reviewed more than 1 million records and conducted more than 100 interviews as part of its review, including a number of current and former law enforcement officials at the center of "deep state" conspiracies.
Report details how an FBI source met with a high-ranking Trump campaign official
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz described in his report how one FBI source met with an unnamed high-ranking Trump campaign official.
The inspector general described this meeting as one that didn’t give the FBI information about Russian interference in the election.
But he still dinged the FBI for not going into the meeting with a better plan for handling politically sensitive information.
Here's are the full quotes from the report:
“During the meeting between a CHS (Confidential Human Source) and the high-level Trump campaign official who was not a subject of the investigation, the CHS asked about the role of three Crossfire Hurricane subjects-Page, Papadopoulos, and Manafort-in the Trump campaign. The CHS also asked about allegations in public reports concerning Russian interference in the 2016 elections, the campaign's response to ideas featured in Page's Moscow speech, and the possibility of an "October Surprise." In response, the campaign official made no comments of note about those topics. The CHS and the high-level campaign official also discussed We found that the Crossfire Hurricane team made no use of any information collected from the high-level Trump campaign official, because the team determined that none of the information gathered was "germane" to the allegations under investigation. However, we were concerned that the Crossfire Hurricane team did not recall having in place a plan, prior to the operation involving the high-level campaign official, to address the possible collection of politically sensitive information.”
What the report says about the FBI employees Trump has accused of working against him
In his report, the Justice Department's Inspector General Michael Horowitz addressed many of the individuals within the FBI whom Trump has accused for months of working out of political hostility toward him.
Horowitz specifically wrote that Peter Strzok and Lisa Page did not affect the start of the investigation and didn’t act out of political bias.
- Horowitz on Lisa Page: “While Lisa Page attended some of the discussions regarding the opening of the investigations, she did not play a role in the decision to open Crossfire Hurricane or the four individual cases."
- Horowitz on Peter Strzok: “We further found that while Strzok was directly involved in the decisions to open Crossfire Hurricane and the four individual cases, he was not the sole, or even the highest-level, decision maker as to any of those matters.”
The decision to open the investigation was made by Bill Priestap, who was Strzok’s supervisor, after he spoke with the FBI Director, general counsel and other top agency leaders.
- Horowitz on Bill Priestap: “We concluded that Priestap's exercise of discretion in opening the investigation was in compliance with Department and FBI policies, and we did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that political bias or improper motivation influenced his decision.”
US attorney leading Russia probe: "We do not agree with some of the report's conclusions"
US Attorney John Durham — who is leading Attorney General William Barr's probe of the origins of the Russia investigation — says his investigation is broader. Durham reports to Barr.
"We advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened," he said in a statement.
Here's the statement from Durham:
“I have the utmost respect for the mission of the Office of Inspector General and the comprehensive work that went into the report prepared by Mr. Horowitz and his staff. However, our investigation is not limited to developing information from within component parts of the Justice Department. Our investigation has included developing information from other persons and entities, both in the U.S. and outside of the U.S. Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the Inspector General that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened.”
The inspector general says the FBI's investigation was properly opened. Barr disputes that.
Attorney General William Barr's statement that disputes Inspector General Michael Horowitz's finding that the FBI properly opened a full investigation, called Crossfire Hurricane, based on the evidence it had in July 2016.
Barr said:
"The inspector general’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions, that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken. It is also clear that, from its inception the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory."
What's in the report: Horowitz’s report details 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the four Carter Page FISA applications — but the inspector general’s report doesn’t support Barr’s suggestion that the entire investigation lacked merit.
Horowitz said his report only examined the opening of the investigation and the Page surveillance along with the use of confidential human sources.
Horowitz found that the FBI followed existing rules, but Horowitz recommended that changes be made, including that the FBI consult top Justice officials before more intrusive investigative steps are taken in investigations dealing with major political campaigns.