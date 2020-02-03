Former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, told CNN the campaign is feeling “strong” and “confident” hours before caucusing begins in Iowa.

“I think that Joe has been all over the state, and his poll numbers look good,” Biden told CNN’s Arlette Saenz.

“Iowans are saying to me I’m going to caucus for Joe, whether they’re Republicans or independents they’re changing the registration for the night, and the Democrats, so everywhere I go, people are coming up to me to say, ‘Jill, I’m going to caucus for Joe,’” Biden said.

She told Saenz she will be watching the results back at their hotel with their grandchildren.

“We have to finish strong, and, because we’re ready to go on tomorrow to New Hampshire and then go on to South Carolina and Nevada and take this thing to the very end,” Biden said.