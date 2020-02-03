Iowa casts first vote of 2020
Jill Biden: "We're feeling strong, we're feeling confident"
Former Vice President Joe Biden’s wife, Jill Biden, told CNN the campaign is feeling “strong” and “confident” hours before caucusing begins in Iowa.
“I think that Joe has been all over the state, and his poll numbers look good,” Biden told CNN’s Arlette Saenz.
“Iowans are saying to me I’m going to caucus for Joe, whether they’re Republicans or independents they’re changing the registration for the night, and the Democrats, so everywhere I go, people are coming up to me to say, ‘Jill, I’m going to caucus for Joe,’” Biden said.
She told Saenz she will be watching the results back at their hotel with their grandchildren.
“We have to finish strong, and, because we’re ready to go on tomorrow to New Hampshire and then go on to South Carolina and Nevada and take this thing to the very end,” Biden said.
These are the locations Klobuchar's team are watching tonight
A senior aide to Amy Klobuchar said the campaign is keeping an eye on these locations tonight:
- The northern portion of the state: A telling county will be Cerro Gordo. It has an outsized delegate allocation strength, given population. It is home to Mason City where she kicked off and closed her Iowa campaign. That alone tells you how important this is for her. The northern portion of Iowa also sees Minnesota media and were targeted by the campaign.
- Republican, Democratic trending counties: Pottawattamie County was specifically named, home to Council Bluffs, which is where Klobuchar flew to last Tuesday as the impeachment trial took a break early. The reason she spent the private jet money is because it’s potentially a delegate-rich county where she’s spent a lot of time campaigning. Scott County is another possible surprise. Home to Davenport/Bettendorf, Klobuchar hopes to snag the disillusioned Republicans there. And then there's Black Hawk County, home to Waterloo — the suburban precincts in Black Hawk are another to watch.
Warren's campaign anticipates high turnout tonight. Here's why that matters.
Elizabeth Warren advisers tell CNN that the campaign has anticipated since the very beginning that turnout for the 2020 Iowa caucuses would be very high, possibly even higher than in 2008 when nearly 240,000 people showed up.
“We’ve been betting the whole time that it’s going to be high turnout,” one adviser tells CNN.
How this affects their strategy: Their strategic decisions on the ground in Iowa have very much taken that into account at every turn – the campaign has purposefully cast a wide net in looking for and trying to identify potential supporters. Those people include Iowans who didn’t caucus at all in 2016, Republicans, people unaligned with a political party and individuals who have not consistently voted in the past. It’s no accident that the campaign’s final TV ads in Iowa have featured former Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump supporters.
“Building for the widest possible universe is the safer bet because we will also have identified the supporters we need to win even in a lower turnout environment,” another adviser said.
What this means: The Warren campaign should see it as potentially good news tonight if turnout is high. If turnout isn’t high? The campaign is insisting that anticipating for high turnout will ultimately pay off in that scenario, as well, since they feel that they’ve identified a broad swatch of voters from the get-go.
Elizabeth Warren is on her way to Iowa — but her husband and dog are already there
As Sen. Elizabeth Warren flies back to Iowa at this hour, her husband, Bruce Mann, and Bailey the golden retriever are apparently on their way to the Drake Fieldhouse — a satellite caucus site that opens soon.
A Warren campaign spokesman said the candidate’s husband and dog are here to observe and support Warren backers in these satellite caucuses.
There have been "multiple" reports of trouble with a caucus-counting mobile app
Iowa's Democratic Party is troubleshooting "multiple" reports of technical trouble with a mobile app designed to transmit vote totals from precincts to state headquarters, a party spokesperson tells CNN.
Iowa Democratic Party Communications Director Mandy McClure tells CNN that, from the beginning, party officials have been prepared to deal with issues of human error and poor cell service as they arise. The app is not the only option to forward precinct vote totals.
"The IDP is working with any precinct chairs who want to use the optional tabulation application to make sure they are comfortable with it," McClure said. "We've always been aware that many precinct chairs prefer to call in results via a secure hotline, and have systems in place so they can do so."
Linda Nelson, a chairperson for the Pottawattamie County’s Democratic party, posted a call for help on Facebook:
"I still cannot get my caucus app to work. I get to the point of adding my precinct PIN from the math worksheet, I continue to get the error message. What am I doing wrong?"
While precinct totals may be transmitted with the mobile app, the party is using presidential preference cards for each voter to create a paper backup system for tonight’s caucuses.
The state Democratic party organization oversees tonight's contest.
These Iowans are caucusing in 72-degree Florida
The last time Richard Yach, 73, and Linda Yach, 72, participated in an Iowa caucus it was freezing cold and they were wearing parkas.
Today, Richard is in shorts and Linda is wearing a light shirt and they are Iowa caucusing in Port Charlotte, Florida. The temperature outside is 72 degrees and sunny.
“If you are going to do it, this is the place to be,” Linda laughed. “We are overjoyed to do this.”
Linda and Richard say their perfect Democratic ticket is Amy Klobuchar and Joe Biden — or a Biden-Klobuchar ticket. Today, they plan to start caucusing for Klobuchar and see what the viability looks like. The Yachs say they like Biden and Klobuchar because of their solid vision for the country. Their third choice is Pete Buttigieg.
Sitting across the room — and both in short sleeves were Jack Kremer, 72, and Bonnie Kremer, 69, Kremer.
“We are beyond thrilled to be here,” Bonnie said with a smile. But her tone changed to concerned when asked why it was important for her to participate.
“We are terribly worried for America and the world,” Bonnie said.
The Kremers plan to start caucusing for Pete Buttigieg. They say they like that he’s intelligent and stands for what they believe. But what they like the most is that he can be a “healer.”
“The world needs healing,” Bonnie said.
They don’t agree on their second choices: Jack said he prefers Amy Klobuchar. And when Bonnie said her second choice was Elizabeth Warren, Jack replied: “Don’t forget you need a ride home.”
The couple laughed and said they drove two hours from Fort Myers Beach.
At least 3 caucus locations changed today
There appear to have been just a handful of location changes sent out by the Iowa Democratic Party for tonight's caucuses.
Of the 1,678 precincts, the party appears to have announced only three location changes on Twitter today in ...
- Sioux City
- Burt
- Liberty Center
Kevin Geiken, the executive director of the Iowa Democratic Party, tweeted yesterday that there have been "fewer than 10" location changes since Friday and that "Caucus location changes are possible due to unforeseen circumstances like capacity reasons, environmental factors beyond our control, and more."
State party caucus rules require that anyone in line by 7 p.m. local time (that's 8 p.m. ET), be allowed to take part in the caucus.
These Iowans are caucusing at a movie theater in Arizona
The Iowa caucuses aren't just happening in Iowa. Iowa voters in different states are taking part in satellite caucuses.
In Queen Creek, Arizona, the caucusing is going on in a movie theater where Knives Out is playing.
Douglas Cretsinger and Daria Schmidt, from Polk City, are wintering in Arizona. Cretsinger said this is his first caucus — and while Schmidt said she has caucused before in Iowa, she thinks it's great to be able to do it in warm temperatures in the winter.
Iowans vote in satellite caucuses for the first time
This year, the Iowa Democratic Party has approved 87 "satellite caucuses." Following the same structure as a regular caucus, satellite caucuses will take place today at different times and locations than the regular precinct caucuses. The change was made to accommodate participants who might not be able to make their regularly scheduled vote due to work, accessibility, family obligations or other reasons.
Satellite locations include 60 in-state, 24 outside Iowa and spread across 13 states and Washington, DC, and three international sites (Paris, Glasgow, Scotland, and Tblisi, Georgia).