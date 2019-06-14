The European Union is refraining from "speculations and premature conclusions" as it gathers information about the attacks in the Gulf of Oman, an EU spokesperson said.

“While we are gathering additional information and evidence and consolidating the elements available, we will refrain from speculations and premature conclusions," the spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement continued: "As we assess the situation, our call is again to show maximum restraint and to avoid escalation and provocations."

Meanwhile, the United States has blamed Iran for an attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Both President Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have said Iran is responsible.