Trump calls off Iran strike
Iran said it could have shot down a US plane with people on board. The US confirms an aircraft was in the area.
There was a P-8 surveillance aircraft operating in the area at the time Iran shot down a RQ-4 yesterday, a US official tells CNN.
The plane was in international airspace, the official said.
According to the US Navy, the P-8 aircraft is configured to carry a crew of 9 people.
What this is all about: Earlier today, Iran said there was a US plane flying near the downed RQ-4 drone, but they refrained from targeting it, according to Iran’s commander of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps, Amir Ali Hajizadeh.
"While we were tracking the spy drone there was also a P-8 spy plane with 35 crew on board which we could have shot at, but we did not do so," Hajizadeh said.
Note: Hajizadeh said the plane was carrying a crew of 35 people — far more than the 9 the P-8 is configured to carry.
Trump tweets on Iran: "We were cocked & loaded"
President Trump is tweeting about his decision to stop an operation to strike Iran last night.
"We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die," he tweeted. "150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone."
Here's his full thread:
Here's where things stand with US-Iran relations now
Tensions have been escalating between the US and Iran. If you're just getting caught up, here's what you need to know:
- First, some background: Iran shot down a United States military drone on Thursday. Last week, two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman — and US officials have blamed Iran for conducting.
- About the downed drone: The US claims the drone was in international airspace, while Iran says the drone was over its territory.
- Last night: A military operation to strike Iran in retaliation for the downed drone was set to begin Thursday night when President Trump called it off, a US official with direct knowledge of the matter told CNN.
- How tensions are affecting flights: The Federal Aviation Administration is prohibiting US flights over the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman due to rising tensions. Some airlines that operate flights in the region said Friday that they would adjust their operations.
Emirates re-routes flights away from Strait of Hormuz
Dubai-based airline Emirates it is re-routing all flights away from "areas of possible conflict."
Here's the company's statement:
About the area: The Strait of Hormuz has been the site of increasing tensions in recent weeks. Two oil tankers were attacked in the nearby Gulf of Oman last week — something the US has blamed Iran for.
Emirates said the adjustments have "minimally" affected the arrival and departure times of some flights.
Other airlines — including KLM, Qantas and British Airways — have also announced changes to their operations. The FAA on Thursday night banned US airlines from operating planes over parts of the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.
Here's a look at the area the FAA is restricting:
Aborted US strikes targeted Iranian radars and missile batteries
The aborted US strikes against Iran on Thursday were meant to target a limited set of Iranian radars and missile batteries, according to a US official with direct knowledge of the matter.
The strikes were set to begin on Thursday night when the White House called them off, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the information.
No US weapons had been launched when the decision was made to call the strikes off, the official said.
The decision to call off the strikes was first reported by the New York Times.
Tehran prayer leader: Trump needs a "lesson in geography"
Hojatoleslam Javad Haj Ali Akbari, the Tehran Friday prayer leader, accused President Donald Trump of making "delusional statements" on Thursday.
"[He] claimed that the American drone was shot down flying over international waters, which proves that not only these gentlemen lack common sense but they all need a lesson in geography," the prayer leader told Mehr News Agency Friday.
"They should pay attention to the fact the Strait of Hormuz belongs to us and has always been the graveyard of aggressors," he added.