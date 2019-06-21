An Emirates Airline's airbus A380 LEX VAN LIESHOUT/AFP/GettyImages

Dubai-based airline Emirates it is re-routing all flights away from "areas of possible conflict."

Here's the company's statement:

"In light of the current situation, Emirates has taken precautionary measures including rerouting all flights away from areas of possible conflict. We are carefully monitoring the ongoing developments and are in close contact with the relevant government authorities with regards to our flight operations, and will make further operational changes if the need arises."

About the area: The Strait of Hormuz has been the site of increasing tensions in recent weeks. Two oil tankers were attacked in the nearby Gulf of Oman last week — something the US has blamed Iran for.

Emirates said the adjustments have "minimally" affected the arrival and departure times of some flights.

Other airlines — including KLM, Qantas and British Airways — have also announced changes to their operations. The FAA on Thursday night banned US airlines from operating planes over parts of the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.

Here's a look at the area the FAA is restricting: