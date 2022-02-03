US remains "vigilant" and "prepared" to act against ISIS threat, Biden says
President Biden said the US remains vigilant to threats from ISIS and will continue to work with global allies after a counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
"This operation is a testament to America's reach and capability to take out terrorist threats no matter where they try to hide anywhere in the world," he said.
Biden said the US continues to work with allies, including the Syrian Democratic Forces, Iraqi security forces, Kurdish Peshmerga and more than 80 members of a global coalition.
"We remain vigilant. We remain prepared. Last night's operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield, and it sent a strong message to terrorists around the world: We will come after you and find you. Once again today, we continue our unceasing effort to keep the American people safe, and to strengthen security of allies and partners around the world," Biden said.
More background: The US raid comes as parts of Syria and Iraq have seen an ISIS resurgence. Last month, over 100 ISIS fighters attacked a prison in Syria's northeast in an attempt to free jailed members of the extremist group. At least 200 prison inmates and 30 security forces died in the clashes that followed the thwarted jail break.
17 min ago
Biden mentioned a recent ISIS attack at a Syrian prison. Here's what you need to know.
From CNN's Mohammed Tawfeeq and Joshua Berlinger
While announcing a US special forces raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Biden mentioned that the leader was also involved in the recent deadly prison break attempt by the terrorist group in northeast Syria.
Here's what you need to know about it:
At least seven fighters from the US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces were killed when ISIS attempted to break thousands of its fighters out of a Syrian prison on Jan. 20. This attack underlined concerns that the terror group could be quietly resurging.
The assault on the Ghweran prison, located in the northeastern city of Hasakah, began when a car bomb exploded outside the facility, according to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The Kurdish-led SDF is the dominant military force in the region and a key US partner in the fight against ISIS.
ISIS fighters then snuck into the area and struck local forces guarding the prison, while the militants inside burned blankets and plastic items inside dormitories "in an attempt to create chaos," the SDF said. It is not clear if the actions were coordinated or if the inmates simply saw an opportunity to sow confusion at an opportune moment.
The SDF said Thursday it "thwarted" the attempted jailbreak. However, small clashes were still reported in the area Friday. ISIS said in a statement Friday it was launching a "large-scale" attack to liberate the entire prison. The head of the SDF said later Friday they had fended off the attack with the support of airstrikes from the US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria fighting ISIS.
Some 11,000 to 12,000 ISIS fighters are held in prisons and detention camps in northern Syria run by the SDF. While this is not the first such prison break attempt — several escaped in 2020 by ripping off doors and using them to destroy a wall — concerns are mounting that the timing and audacity of the attack are indicative of the terror group's renewed strength.
CNN's Ellie Kaufman contributed reporting to this post.
Tense moments unfolded in Situation Room as Biden oversaw raid on ISIS leader months in the making
From Kevin Liptak and Nikki Carvajal
President Biden watched in real time Wednesday as US commandos landed in Syria to raid a three-story home, surrounded by olive trees, where the top leader of ISIS was living with his wife and members of his family, according to administration officials.
From the head of the Situation Room table, Biden watched anxiously as an American helicopter suffered mechanical problems on the ground.
There was relief in the room when children emerged from the first floor of the building, running to safety.
Moments later, an explosion rocked the site: a suicide detonation that killed the terrorist, his wife and his children, blowing their bodies outside the building and onto the surrounding land.
Senior administration officials recounted the raid in detail on Thursday morning, describing an operation months in the making.
“We think the impact of (Al-Quarayshi) is going to be a blow to ISIS,” a senior administration official said, saying the terrorist ‘was heavily involved in running many of the operations.” Officials said he oversaw ISIS branches abroad — including the one in Afghanistan responsible for the deaths of American Marines last year — and played a key role in the genocide of the Yazidi ethnic minority.
At one point in December, top Pentagon officials brought a tabletop model of the location to the Situation Room to walk the President through their plans.
The target, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, never left his compound. Living on the third floor with his family, he emerged only occasionally to bathe on the roof. Families with no connection to ISIS lived on the first floor, apparently without knowledge of the terrorist two stories above them.
It was months ago that the US learned the leader of ISIS was living there, running his terror operation through a network of couriers. When Biden was briefed by operational commanders in December, he ordered the Pentagon to take precautions to minimize civilian deaths — a difficult proposition for a target who appeared to intentionally surround himself with children and families as protection.
US forces who carried out the mission rehearsed the operation, including the safeguards to protect innocents. When the American team landed, they announced their presence loudly, asking those inside the building to leave and for others in the surrounding residential area to stay away.
Biden gave final approval of the operation on Tuesday in the Oval Office, where he was briefed by the Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
There was “tremendous tension” in the Situation Room a day later as the President, Vice President Kamala Harris, and members of Biden’s military and national security teams monitored the situation in “real time.”
Biden had been “very steeped in the operational details” after months of planning, a senior administration official said, which included the model of the building housing the top ISIS leader, brought by military leaders into the Situation Room in December. He engaged in a “constant give and take” with his military commanders.
Biden says he chose a special forces raid instead of an airstrike to minimize civilian casualties
President Biden addressed Americans after US Special Forces conducted a counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria last night, killing ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
The mission involved a special forces raid instead of an airstrike to minimize civilian casualties, he said.
"I directed the Department of Defense to take every precaution possible to minimize civilian casualties. Knowing this terrorist had chosen to surround himself with families, including children, we made a choice to pursue a special forces raid at a much greater risk to our own people rather than targeting him with an airstrike. We made this choice to minimize civilian casualties," Biden said Thursday.
Biden noted that his team was still "compiling a report" on how the events unfolded, but said that when they looked to capture the terrorist, he "chose to blow himself up."
"We do know that as our troops approach to capture the terrorist, in a final act of desperate cowardice, with no regard to the lives of his own family, he chose to blow himself up, not just the vest but that third floor. Rather than face justice for the crimes he's committed," Biden said.
"Taking several members of his family with him, just as his predecessor did," he continued.
Biden thanked the US forces for their "immense courage, skill and determination."
9 min ago
Biden: US military forces "successfully removed a major terrorist threat to the world"
From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Eyad Kourdi
President Biden is delivering remarks from the White House on the US counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria last night evening that killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.
"The United States military forces successfully removed a major terrorist threat to the world, the global leader of ISIS," Biden said.
"Thanks to our troops, this horrible terrorist leader is no more," he continued.
What we know so far: Sources on the ground reported multiple fatalities. At least 13 people were killed in clashes that took place during and after the raid — including six children and four women — according to the Syrian civil defense group, the White Helmets. There were no US casualties, according to the Pentagon.
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said in a statement late Wednesday night that the mission was conducted by US Central Command, which controls military operations and activities in the Middle East.
The three-sentence Pentagon statement did not disclose a target for the special operations mission or whether there was any indication of civilian casualties. But witnesses and rescue workers told CNN that shelling and explosions preceded an airdrop of US forces shortly after midnight and targeted a house in the Syrian-Turkish border area of Atmeh, in the rebel enclave of Idlib.
In addition to the 13 killed, two people were also injured and a building was "partially destroyed" following the raid, according to the White Helmets.
US forces at the site of the raid called out to the ISIS leader to allow for civilians to be let out of the building and several children did leave the premises, according to two US officials.
CNN's Barbara Starr contributed reporting to this post.
1 hr 10 min ago
Pelosi was briefed this morning on Syria operation
From CNN's Daniella Diaz
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, by phone this morning to be briefed on the Syria operation that killed ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, a source familiar tells CNN.
President Biden is set to deliver remarks soon on the operation fro the White House.
2 hr 10 min ago
Bomb exploded by counterterrorism target resulted in civilian causalities, administration sources tell CNN
From CNN's Natasha Bertrand, Barbara Starr and Kevin Liptak
A bomb exploded by the target of a US military operation in northwest Syria early Thursday morning resulted in civilian casualties, multiple administration officials told CNN, citing early assessments of the operation.
US Special Forces conducted a counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria Wednesday evening killing ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, President Biden announced Thursday morning.
Sources on the ground reported at least 13 fatalities during the raid, including six children and four women, according to the Syrian civil defense group the White Helmets. There were no US casualties, according to the Pentagon.
The Pentagon will conduct a more thorough after-action review of the Syria raid. But the senior administration official said that “at the beginning of the operation, the terrorist target exploded a bomb that killed him and members of his own family, including women and children."
“While we are still assessing the results of this operation, this appears to be the same cowardly terrorist tactic we saw in the 2019 operation that eliminated al-Baghdadi,” the official said.
2 hr 23 min ago
The US raid comes as various parts of Syria and Iraq have seen an ISIS resurgence
From CNN's Oren Liebermann and Eyad Kourdi
The US has repeatedly targeted al Qaeda and its affiliates in northwest Syria, with the Pentagon acknowledging at least one strike in recent months may have resulted in civilian casualties. But yesterday's operation was the largest in scale since a two-hour raid killed ISIS leader Baghdadi in northwest Syria in October 2019.
Last September, the military targeted a senior al Qaeda leader near Idlib, Syria, according to a statement from Central Command. One month later, the military carried out a drone strike against Abdul Hamid al-Matar, a senior al Qaeda leader, Central Command said.
And then in December, the military targeted Musab Kinan, a senior leader of al Qaeda affiliate Hurras al-Din, near Idlib. Central Command opened an investigation into the possibility of civilian casualties from the strike, but the Pentagon was unable to provide updates at the time.
Meanwhile, various parts of Syria and Iraq have seen an ISIS resurgence.