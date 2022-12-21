Former President Donald Trump attends a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of the midterm elections in Dayton, Ohio, on November 7. (Gaelen Morse/Reuters)

With its mic drop finale, the House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection left a fateful question hanging over Washington, Donald Trump and the 2024 presidential campaign: will the ex-president be charged with a crime?

The committee announced in its final public meeting on Monday it was recommending to the Justice Department that Trump be prosecuted on at least four charges, carefully matching the panel’s catalog of violence, lies, insurrection and dereliction of duty up to and on January 6, 2021, with specific legal statutes.

Yet the panel, despite delivering what it called a “roadmap to justice,” has no power to try Trump and its decisions are not binding on the Justice Department.

The DOJ has its own investigation and faces prosecutorial decisions that require a higher bar than the committee’s political gambits. The potential charges concerned also have little case law precedent.

And while both Attorney General Merrick Garland and the House committee have long argued that every American should be subject to equal justice, the gravity of indicting an ex-president and current White House candidate who has already used violence as a political tool means the department’s dilemma is among the most fateful in American history.

More broadly, the committee has now sketched the most urgent framing of a perennial question about Trump’s riotous careers in business and politics: Will he ever face accountability for his rule-breaking conduct?

The question is especially acute given that the norm crushed this time almost toppled US democracy.

