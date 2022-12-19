Audio
Jan. 6 committee votes to refer Trump to DOJ on multiple criminal charges

By Aditi Sangal, Maureen Chowdhury, Elise Hammond, Melissa Macaya and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 0135 GMT (0935 HKT) December 20, 2022
54 Posts
3 hr 58 min ago

Here's what the Jan. 6 committee criminal referrals for Trump mean — and why they are significant 

From CNN's, CNN's Jeremy Herb, Zachary Cohen and Marshall Cohen

For months, the Jan. 6 committee went back-and-forth over whether it would refer former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution. On Monday, the committee didn’t equivocate.

The committee referred Trump to the DOJ on at least four criminal charges, including:

  • Obstructing an official proceeding
  • Defrauding the United States
  • Making false statements
  • Assisting or aiding an insurrection

The panel said in its executive summary that it had evidence of possible charges of conspiring to injure or impede an officer and seditious conspiracy.

So what is a criminal referral? A referral represents a recommendation that the Justice Department investigate and look at charging the individuals in question. The House committee’s final report – to be released Wednesday – will provide justification from the panel’s investigation for recommending the charges.

In practice, the referral is effectively a symbolic measure. It does not require the Justice Department to act, and regardless, Attorney General Merrick Garland has already appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to take on two investigations related to Trump, including the Jan. 6 investigation.

But the formal criminal referrals and the unveiling of its report this week underscore how much the Jan. 6 committee dug up and revealed Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the lead-up to Jan. 6. Now the ball is in the Justice Department’s court.

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, said during Monday's meeting that he has “every confidence that the work of this committee will help provide a road map to justice, and that the agencies and institutions responsible for ensuring justice under the law will use the information we’ve provided to aid in their work.”

After the panel's meeting, Thompson told CNN that the evidence that supports the panel's decision to refer Trump to the DOJ is "clear," adding that he is "convinced" that the department will ultimately charge Trump.

CNN's Tierney Sneed contributed reporting to this post.

4 hr 28 min ago

"We ended up in the middle": Rep. Jamie Raskin explains how the committee made criminal referral selections

From CNN's Annie Grayer

Raskintalks to reporters on Monday, December 19.
Raskintalks to reporters on Monday, December 19. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, who serves on the subcommittee of the Jan. 6 select committee responsible for presenting criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, laid out how panel members arrived at the decisions presented during Monday's final public session.

“I think we were all involved in this dialogue from the beginning. And you know, the dialogue really started with two polls: those who thought perhaps we don’t need to do any specifical referrals, the whole committee work product is a referral to the prosecutors and the people. And then there were those on the other end who said we should refer every single offense that we saw of any type no matter how central. But we ended up in the middle with the idea that we should focus on the central actors with the major offenses” Raskin said. 

Asked about process offenses, such as witness tampering or perjury, Raskin said “as evidence is assembled about that, I hope that those will be charged as well. You cannot suborn perjury, you cannot obstruct justice, you cannot interfere with a congressional proceeding.” However, Raskin did not specify who these potential charges related to in the panel’s investigation. 

In terms of unanswered questions left by the committee, Raskin was asked if the panel ever solved the situation with the pipe bombs on Jan. 6 and said, “I don’t believe there have been any updates since we first looked int to. Those are unsolved crimes.”

3 hr 9 min ago

In pictures: Scenes from the last public Jan. 6 committee meeting

From CNN's Digital Photo Team

House select committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney arrives for the final hearing on Capitol Hill on Monday, December 19. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
House select committee vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney arrives for the final hearing on Capitol Hill on Monday, December 19. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Audio of former President Donald Trump plays during the House select committee session on December 19. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AP)
Audio of former President Donald Trump plays during the House select committee session on December 19. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AP)

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House select committee, speaks during the last meeting on Monday. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)
Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the House select committee, speaks during the last meeting on Monday. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

From second left to right, former US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and USCP Officer Harry Dunn listen to the final public session of the House select committee. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
From second left to right, former US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and USCP Officer Harry Dunn listen to the final public session of the House select committee. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The US Capitol is seen on Monday, December 19. (Matt Rourke/AP)
The US Capitol is seen on Monday, December 19. (Matt Rourke/AP)

Check out photos from the last Jan. 6 hearings here.

5 hr 17 min ago

Committee members Schiff and Raskin explain why more Trump associates were not referred to the DOJ

From CNN's Manu Raju and Morgan Rimmer

Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin speak to reporters as they leave the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Monday, December 19. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin speak to reporters as they leave the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Monday, December 19. (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Jan. 6 committee members, Reps. Jamie Raskin and Adam Schiff, explained that more associates of former President Donald Trump were not directly referred to the Department of Justice because the committee wanted to focus on those with “abundant evidence” against them.

“There were undoubtedly other people involved, but we were stymied by virtue of a lot of people refusing to come and testify, refusing to give us the information they had or taking the Fifth Amendment. So we chose to advance the names of people where we felt certain that there was abundant evidence that they had participated in crimes, and so we're sending those over. It's not to the exclusion of anyone else," Raskin said after the panel's final meeting Monday.

Raskin noted that the DOJ will receive the full report and can decide if anyone else discussed merits further investigation.

“We wanted to proceed in such a way that we could all feel certain that these were people where evidence exists that they engaged in criminal offenses against our country,” he added.

Schiff said, “The long and the short of it is we possess evidence that up until this release, the Justice Department may not have, they possess evidence that we don't have, and the cumulative impact of all that evidence will hopefully lead to justice for those that have broken the law here.”

Raskin promised that they would cooperate with the Justice Department “quickly," while Schiff added that the committee expects evidence will start to be made available to both the DOJ and the public starting Wednesday.

Asked to explain why those four House Republicans were referred to House Ethics in particular, Schiff pointed out that these four failed to comply with a congressional subpoena, which is easier to prove.

5 hr 30 min ago

Here's a recap of what happened at the Jan. 6 committee's final public session

From CNN staff

The House select committee, including chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, center, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, hold their final meeting on Monday. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)
The House select committee, including chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, center, and Rep. Zoe Lofgren and vice chair Rep. Liz Cheney, hold their final meeting on Monday. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

After extensive investigation, the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol held its final public meeting Monday where they voted on their final report and approved a series of criminal referrals — including against former President Donald Trump and others in his orbit.

The final report is expected to be released publicly Wednesday.

Here are the key things that happened at the committee’s last public session:

  • Trump’s role in the events of Jan. 6: The committee announced it will refer several criminal charges against Trump to the Justice Department, including obstructing an official proceeding, defrauding the United States, making false statements and assisting or aiding an insurrection.The DOJ special counsel investigation is already examining Trump in its extensive probe into Jan. 6. The referrals are largely symbolic in nature. The committee lacks prosecutorial powers, and the Justice Department does not need a referral from Congress to investigate crimes.
  • Final report: Members voted to approve their final report, which will include a bulk of results from the 17-month investigation, chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said during his opening remarks. An executive summary of the report was released after Monday’s meeting, but the full report won’t be available to the public until Wednesday.
  • A spanning investigation: During the meeting, the committee played a video summarizing its investigation. Since its formation in July 2021, the panel conducted more than 1,000 interviews as well as issued subpoenas and court battles to obtain hundreds of thousands of documents. The committee said the evidence shows that Trump and his closest allies sought to overthrow the 2020 presidential election and stop the peaceful transfer of power.
  • Closing remarks from the committee: Though its investigation is coming to a close, Thompson reiterated the importance of preventing another insurrection from happening again, for the sake of American democracy. “I believe nearly two years later, this is still a time of reflection and reckoning," he said. "If we are to survive as a nation of laws and democracy, this can never happen again." Thompson said the most important thing in preventing another event like Jan. 6 is accountability. The committee’s vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, said Trump was “unfit for any office.”
4 hr 24 min ago

Officers who defended the Capitol on Jan. 6 were sitting in the front row during committee meeting

From CNN's Annie Grayer

From left to right, former US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and USCP Officer Harry Dunn listen to the final public session of the House select committee. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
From left to right, former US Capitol Police Sergeant Aquilino Gonell, Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges, former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone and USCP Officer Harry Dunn listen to the final public session of the House select committee. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As the House select committee investigating Jan. 6 riot held its last public meeting, the room was packed.

Law enforcement officers who testified at the panel’s first public hearing last July about the violence they experienced defending the US Capitol on Jan. 6 sat in the front row, as they have for every public event the committee has had.

Those officers include: US Capitol Police (USCP) officer Harry Dunn, former Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, former USCP Sgt. Aquilino Gonell and Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges.

Fanone sat in the audience as the panel replayed his testimony about being attacked as the riot unfolded.

A number of committee staff and investigators — and even former GOP Rep. Barbara Comstock, who has publicly supported the panel’s work — were in the audience as well. 

The meeting took place in the Speaker Nancy Pelosi Caucus Room which was recently renamed to honor House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who stepping down as speaker at the end of the this Congress.

In previous hearings, it was typical to see a committee staffer sitting at the dais with the members. But for today’s meeting, it was just the nine committee members at the dais, each taking turns speaking.

5 hr 52 min ago

White House says Jan. 6 committee is doing "important bipartisan work" but declines to weigh in on specifics

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

The White House said the Jan. 6 committee has been doing “important bipartisan work,” but declined to offer any new response after the committee held its final public meeting on Monday. 

“We've been very clear from the beginning that what we saw on Jan. 6 was the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War, and the President has been very clear our democracy continues and remains under threat,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Monday. “We all have a part to protect it.”  

Jean-Pierre said the committee had “been doing important bipartisan work to get to the truth of what happened on that very day so we can make sure that that doesn't happen again.” 

Pressed for a response on referrals to the House Ethics Committee for four Republican members of Congress, Jean-Pierre declined to give a direct response from the White House.

“You would have to ask those, those very Republicans... to speak for their own actions here and have them explain themselves,” she said.

3 hr 16 min ago

Jan. 6 committee chair says he's "convinced" Trump will be charged by DOJ with help of panel's evidence

Former President Donald Trump arrives on stage to announce his plans to run for president during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15.
Former President Donald Trump arrives on stage to announce his plans to run for president during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Jan. 6 committee chair Rep. Bennie Thompson said the evidence that supports the panel's decision to refer former President Donald Trump to the Justice Department for several criminal charges is "clear," adding that he is "convinced" that the DOJ will ultimately charge Trump.

"The committee looked at it long and hard, and from my vantage point, we couldn't do anything except make the referral," Thompson told CNN after Monday's meeting, acknowledging the unprecedented nature of the referral.

"It was clear in the evaluation of the evidence uncovered by our committee that those actions taken by the president... former President Trump, clearly created a problem for this country," he added.

The committee also voted to approve its final report which will be released to the public Wednesday. That report will contain most of the evidence from the 17-month long investigation — including full transcripts from more than 1,000 interviews.

"We think it's important for the Justice Department to look at that body of information that we put together," he said.

"I'm convinced that now that our committee has released our information, they will take the information that we've shared with them and proceed with the investigation," Thompson said referring to the ongoing DOJ investigation into Trump. "I have no doubt that once the investigation proceeds and is concluded, if the evidence is as we presented it, I'm convinced the Justice Department will charge former President Trump. No one — including a former president — is above the law."

Watch:

6 hr 3 min ago

Kellyanne Conway testified that Trump described rioters as "upset" the day after the attack 

From CNN's Devan Cole

A video showing Kellyanne Conway is played during the House select committee meeting on Monday. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
A video showing Kellyanne Conway is played during the House select committee meeting on Monday. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Trump “minimized the seriousness of the attack” in the days following the riot, Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Elaine Luria said, specifically citing testimony that Trump's former senior adviser Kellyanne Conway gave to the committee. 

“There's no doubt that President Trump thought that the actions of the rioters were justified. In the days after Jan. 6, he spoke to several different advisers. And in those conversations, he minimized the seriousness of the attack,” Luria said before airing testimony from Conway. 

Asked to describe her conversation with Trump the day after the riot, Conway, said she didn't think it was very long. “I don’t think it was very long. I just said that was just a terrible day.” 

Trump, Conway said, responded to her saying, "These people are upset. They’re very upset.”  

CNN previously reported that Trump similarly described rioters as being “upset” during a heated phone call he had with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy while the insurrection was underway, claiming the rioters cared more about the election results than the California Republican did. 

“Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said, according to lawmakers who were briefed on the call afterward by McCarthy. 

Trump’s comment set off what GOP lawmakers familiar with the call described as a shouting match between the two men. A furious McCarthy told Trump the rioters were breaking into his office through the windows, and asked, “Who the f–k do you think you are talking to?” according to a Republican lawmaker familiar with the call. 