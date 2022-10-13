CNN will air exclusive Jan. 6 footage from Fort McNair on Anderson Cooper 360 at 8 p.m. ET

CNN has obtained previously unseen footage from Jan. 6, showing congressional leaders while they took refuge at Fort McNair, two miles from the US Capitol.
The exclusive footage will air on CNN on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, during a special edition of “Anderson Cooper 360°.” The footage shows congressional leaders, after evacuating from the Capitol, gathering at Fort McNair working the phones, trying to figure out what was going on at the overrun Capitol, and begging for help as they frantically scrambled to quell the insurrection.
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack aired snippets of this material at its hearing Thursday. CNN has obtained additional clips that weren’t shown by the committee.
CNN's Anderson Cooper said he saw the entirety of the more than 40-minute long footage that was provided to the committee.
"When I saw this video, it's obviously extraordinary. You see members of Congress, Republicans and Democrats at Fort McNair, huddled together, trying to figure out what they can do to keep these proceedings going. We see much more than we ever knew before about their attempts, their discussions about moving the entire Congress to a location to actually continue the vote and then deciding, 'No,' it has to take place at Capitol Hill," Cooper explained.