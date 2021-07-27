Here's what the officers testifying said they want the Jan. 6 committee to investigate

From left, US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell, DC police officer Michael Fanone, DC police officer Daniel Hodges, and US Capitol police officer Harry Dunn are sworn in to testify to the House select committee hearing on the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, July 27. Jim Bourg/Pool/AP

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House select committee, asked the four officers testifying at the hearing today what they want the committee to uncover in their investigation.

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone asked the committee to investigate the organizing of Donald Trump's "stop the steal" rally and the "violent political rhetoric" leading up to and during the event.

He said that "the time, the place, and the circumstances of that rally, that rhetoric, and those events to me leads in the direction of our president," referring to former President Trump, "and other members" of Congress and the Senate.

He called for the committee to conduct "an investigation into those actions and activities which may have resulted in the events of Jan. 6," and whether or not there was "a collaboration between those members, their staff, and these terrorists."

DC Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges said that he thought Fanone "hit the nail on the head."

"As patrol officers, we can only deal with the crimes that happen on the streets, the misdemeanors and occasionally the violent felonies, but you guys are the only ones we've got to deal with crimes that occur above us. I need you guys to address if anyone in power had a role in this," he said.

He called on the committee to uncover if "anyone in power" coordinated, tried to downplay, or tried to prevent the investigation of "this terrorist attack."

"Because we can't do it. We're not allowed to. And I think the majority of Americans are really looking forward to that as well," Hodges said.

US Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn said he echoed the sentiment of the other officers and added that a "hitman" sent the insurrectionists to the Capitol that day.

"There was an attack carried out on Jan. 6, and a hitman sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that," Dunn said.

Finally, US Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell asked the members of the committee to give law enforcement the "tools" to prevent future attacks like Jan. 6.

"I would also for you to give us the tools, or at least the things we need to continue to protect you guys. I think that's essential," he said.

"We still have security measures from 20 years ago that had to go. We need to reinvent the wheel and change that, but only you guys have the power to authorize that," he told the committee.