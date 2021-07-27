Republican Rep. Liz Cheney said this select committee and investigation must be nonpartisan and finding the facts must "arise above politics."

In opening her statement at the committee's first hearing on Tuesday, Cheney said Republicans recognized "the events of that day for what they actually were," saying that one of her colleagues called the insurrection "unacceptable and un-American."

"No member of congress should now attempt to defend the indefensible, obstruct this investigation or white wash what happened that day. We must act with honor and duty and in the interest of our nation," she said.

Cheney called for those who participated in the violence to be arrested and prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law." She also said the committee should enforce subpoenas quickly in an effort to get to the truth.

"The question for every one of us who serves in Congress, for every elected official across this great nation, indeed for every American, is this – will we adhere to the rule of law? Will we respect the rulings of our courts? Will we preserve the peaceful transition of power? Or will we be so blinded by partisanship that we throw away the miracle of America? Do we hate our political adversaries more than we love our country and revere our constitution?" she said. "I pray that that is not the case."