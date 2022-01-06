Biden made 16 references to "the former president." Here's what he said.

President Biden marked the first anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection by forcefully calling out former President Trump for attempting to undo American democracy, saying such an insurrection must never happen again.
In a speech that lasted just under 30 minutes, Biden made a passionate case for defending the nation's founding ideals from the threats posed by Trump and the violent mob that stormed the Capitol one year ago. Biden made reference to "the former president" 16 times in his speech, including lines accusing him of "losing," "failing," "losing," and "lying."
- "What did we not see? We didn't see a former president who had just rallied the mob to attack, sitting in the private dining room off the Oval Office in the White House, watching it all on television."
- "A former president of the United States of America has created and spread a web of lies about the 2020 election."
- "The big lie being told by the former president, and many Republicans who fear his wrath, is that the insurrection in this country actually took place on Election Day."
- "Former president's supporters are trying to rewrite history."
- "The former president lost instead of looking at the election results from 2020."
- "The former president and supporters have decided the only way for them to win is to suppress your vote."
- "Second big lie being told by the former president's supporters is that the results of the election of 2020 can't be trusted."
- "Every legal challenge questioning the results, and every court in this country, that could have been made was made and was rejected, often rejected by Republican appointed judges, including judges appointed by the former president himself."
- "Even before the first ballot was cast, the former president was preemptively sowing doubt about the election results."
- "He's not just a former president...."
- "He's a defeated former president."
- "The former president failed to make his case."
- "The former president and his supporters have never been able to explain how they accept as accurate the other election results that took place on November 3rd."
- "The former president didn't lose those races, he just lost the one that was his own."
- "The third big lie being told by a former president and his supporters, that the mob who sought to impose their will through violence are the nation's two patriots."
- "The former president who lies about this election and the mob that attacked this Capitol could not be further away from the core American values."
