By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury and Elise Hammond, CNN

Updated 2:00 p.m. ET, July 12, 2022
1 min ago

Former attorney general says Trump asked to seize voting machines

(Pool)
(Pool)

In response to baseless claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that voting machines were being manipulated by foreign powers in the 2020 election, former Attorney General Bill Barr called those allegations "complete nonsense," according to his video testimony played during today's hearing.

"I saw absolutely zero basis for the allegations, but they were made in such a sensational way that they obviously were influencing a lot of people, members of the public, that there was this systemic corruption in the system and that their votes didn't count and that these machines controlled by somebody else were actually determining it which was complete nonsense and it was being laid out there and I told them that it was crazy stuff and they were wasting their time on that. And it was doing a grave disservice to the country," Barr said. 

Trump's former White House counsel Pat Cipollone agreed with Barr and the Department of Justice, the committee said. During his interview last week, Cipollone told the committee "I supported that" conclusion by Barr that there was no election fraud. 

Another clip of Barr's testimony played today by the committee revealed that Trump asked Barr to seize voting machines after the 2020 election.

"My recollection is the President said something like, well, some people say we could get, you know, to the bottom of this if the department sees the machines. It was a typical way of raising a point," Barr said.

The former AG said he responded: "Absolutely not, there is no probable cause and I'm not going to seize any machines." 

Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin said that even after Barr's refusal, Trump and his allies continued to push this plot to seize voting machines, including drafting an executive order that would appoint attorney Sidney Powell as a special counsel with the power to seize machines. At the time, Powell was "making outlandish claims about Venezuelan and Chinese interference in the election," Raskin said.  

Asked about the potential appointment of Powell, Cipollone said in his interview with the committee, "I don’t think Sidney Powell would say that I thought it was a good idea to appoint her to special counsel. I was vehemently opposed. I didn't think she should be appointed to anything."

7 min ago

Raskin says Giuliani's legal team knew there wasn't evidence to support election fraud claims

(J. Scott Applewhite/AP)
(J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin cited emails from Rudy Giuliani's legal team, which shows that they did not have sufficient evidence of widespread voter fraud ahead of Jan. 6, 2021.

"Even Rudy Giuliani's own legal team admitted that they did not have any real evidence of fraud sufficient to change the election results," Raskin said.

Raskin then cited an email from Giuliani's lead investigator Bernie Kerik to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows from Dec. 28, 2020 which stated, "We can do all the investigations we want later, but if the president plans on winning, it's the legislators that have to be moved and this will do just that."

Raskin added that in November 2021, Kerik's lawyer later wrote to the select committee the following, "It was impossible for Mr. Kerik and his team to determine conclusively whether there was widespread fraud or whether that widespread fraud would have altered the outcome of the election."
7 min ago

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone thought seizing voting machines was a "terrible idea"

(Pool)
(Pool)

Donald Trump-connected lawyer Sidney Powell's idea of having the federal government seize state voting machines was "a terrible idea," former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone told the House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6 riots on the US Capitol.

"To have the federal government seize voting machines? It's a terrible idea for the country. That is not how we do things in the United States. There's no legal authority to do that," he told the committee.

Cipollone added that once former Attorney General Bill Barr had reached a conclusion that there was insufficient evidence of election fraud to change the outcome of the election, he supported it.

"There was real question in my mind and a real concern," he said. "When other people kept suggesting that there was, the answer is, what is it? And at some point, you have to put up or shut up. That was my view."  

Watch former White House counsel Pat Cipollone's testimony before the January 6th committee:

21 min ago

Former White House counsel Cipollone told Jan. 6 committee that Trump should've conceded election

(Pool)
(Pool)

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone, in the first aired footage of the 8-hour interview he had with members of the Jan. 6 select committee, said he agreed with other Trump officials that there was not sufficient evidence of election fraud.

Cipollone specifically testified that he believed former President Donald Trump should've conceded the election.

"I was the White House counsel. Some of those decisions were political. ... If your questions is did I believe he should concede the election at a point in time? Yes I did,” he said in video footage shown in the hearing.

He said his thoughts were "in line" with that of what Sen. Mitch McConnell first said about accepting the results of the election on the Senate floor.

26 min ago

Cheney says Trump and his allies deceived Americans about election fraud

(Pool)
(Pool)

GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, said former President Donald Trump and his allies deceived the American public about widespread election fraud, when they "lacked actual evidence."

"As you watch our hearing today, I would urge you to keep your eye on two specific points. First, you will see evidence that Trump's legal team led by Rudy Giuliani knew that they lacked actual evidence of widespread fraud, sufficient to prove that the election was actually stolen. They knew it. But they went ahead with Jan. 6 anyway," Cheney said during her opening statement. "And second, consider how millions of Americans were persuaded to believe what Donald Trump's closest advisers in his administration did not," she said.

Cheney continued, "These Americans did not have access to the truth like Donald Trump did. They put their faith and their trust in Donald Trump. They wanted to believe in him. They wanted to fight for their country. And he deceived them. For millions of Americans that may be painful to accept but it is true."

22 min ago

White House meeting with Trump and advisers described as "unhinged," Rep. Raskin says

From CNN's Clare Foran

(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, a Jan. 6 committee member, referenced a meeting that took place on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the White House that he says has been called "unhinged," "not normal," and "the craziest meeting of the Trump presidency."

Raskin said that a team of outside advisers to Trump visited him in the White House on that date. "The outside lawyers who had been involved in dozens of failed lawsuits had lots of theories supporting the big lie, but no evidence to support it. As we will see, however, they brought to the White House a draft executive order that they had prepared for President Trump to further his ends. Specifically, they proposed the immediate mass seizure of state election machines by the US military," the Maryland Democrat said.

Raskin said that the meeting ended after midnight "with apparent rejection of that idea."

"In the wee hours of Dec. 19, dissatisfied with his options, Donald Trump decided to call for a "large and wild crowd" on Wednesday, Jan. 6 — the day when Congress would meet to certify the electoral votes," he said.

30 min ago

Trump's Labor Secretary told Trump to concede in December 2020, he told the committee

From CNN's Jeremy Herb

Eugene Scalia, center.
Eugene Scalia, center. (Pool)

Former Trump administration Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia told the House Select Committee that he urged then-President Donald Trump to concede around Dec. 14, 2020, when the Electoral College affirmed Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

“I might have called on the 13th — we spoke I believe on the 14th — in which I conveyed to him that I thought that it was time for him to acknowledge that President Biden had prevailed in the election,” Scalia told the panel in a video deposition played at Tuesday’s hearing.

“But I communicated to the President that when that legal process is exhausted and when the electors have voted, that's the point at which that outcome needs to be accepted,” Scalia continued. “I told him I did believe, yes, that once those legal processes were run, if fraud had not been established that had affected the outcome of the election that unfortunately I believed what had to be done was concede the outcome.”

The Electoral College meeting on Dec. 14 was significant because that signaled that the Trump campaign’s legal challenges had run their course and the election had been affirmed for Biden, even as the Trump campaign tried to put forward fake electors in key states. 

The committee said that it was also the moment when Trump and his allies turned their attention to Jan. 6 and the congressional certification of the election. 

Scalia’s testimony is the latest instance where the committee has shown how Trump’s advisers rejected his claims that the election was stolen, and how the former President ignored their arguments and continued to try to overturn the election result. 

Scalia, the son of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, served as Trump’s labor secretary from 2019 to 2021.

34 min ago

Trump's tweet was a "call to arms" for some followers, committee member says

(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)
(Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy, a member of the Jan. 6 select committee, said that one of former President Trump's tweets in the lead-up to the Capitol attack was a "call to action and in some cases, as a call to arms for many of President Trump's most loyal supporters."

On Dec. 19, 2020, Trump tweeted encouragement for his supporters to travel to Washington, DC, on Jan. 6, 2021. "Be there, will be wild," it read, according to Murphy.

"It's clear the President intended the assembled crowd on the Jan. 6 to serve his goal. And as you have already seen and as you will see again today, some of those who are coming had specific plans. The President's goal it was to stay in power for a second term despite losing the election. The assembled crowd was one of the tools to achieve that goal," Murphy continued.

Many of the Trump supporters who flocked to Washington on Jan. 6, including many who breached the Capitol, have said that this tweet motivated them to make the trip, according to court filings from some of the 800-plus criminal cases related to the insurrection. Members of far-right extremist groups also drew inspiration from Trump’s tweets, according to court filings.

42 min ago

Rep. Thompson: Committee to lay out evidence showing how Trump "summoned a mob" to Washington

(Pool)
(Pool)

Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, laid out the foundation for the panel's seventh public hearing, saying evidence will show how former President "Trump summoned a mob" in a "last-ditch effort" to overturn the 2020 election.

Thompson said by Dec. 14, 2020, Joe Biden had been elected President but, "by that point, many of Donald Trump supporters were already convinced that the election had been stolen because that's what Donald Trump had been telling them."

He said the former President should have tried to defuse the anger.

"He went the opposite way. He seized on the anger he had already stoked among his most loyal supporters and as they approach the line, he didn't wave them off, he urged them on," Thompson said.

"Donald Trump summoned a mob to Washington, DC, and ultimately spurred that mob to wage a violent attack on our democracy," he added.