In response to baseless claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that voting machines were being manipulated by foreign powers in the 2020 election, former Attorney General Bill Barr called those allegations "complete nonsense," according to his video testimony played during today's hearing.

"I saw absolutely zero basis for the allegations, but they were made in such a sensational way that they obviously were influencing a lot of people, members of the public, that there was this systemic corruption in the system and that their votes didn't count and that these machines controlled by somebody else were actually determining it which was complete nonsense and it was being laid out there and I told them that it was crazy stuff and they were wasting their time on that. And it was doing a grave disservice to the country," Barr said.

Trump's former White House counsel Pat Cipollone agreed with Barr and the Department of Justice, the committee said. During his interview last week, Cipollone told the committee "I supported that" conclusion by Barr that there was no election fraud.

Another clip of Barr's testimony played today by the committee revealed that Trump asked Barr to seize voting machines after the 2020 election.

"My recollection is the President said something like, well, some people say we could get, you know, to the bottom of this if the department sees the machines. It was a typical way of raising a point," Barr said.

The former AG said he responded: "Absolutely not, there is no probable cause and I'm not going to seize any machines."

Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin said that even after Barr's refusal, Trump and his allies continued to push this plot to seize voting machines, including drafting an executive order that would appoint attorney Sidney Powell as a special counsel with the power to seize machines. At the time, Powell was "making outlandish claims about Venezuelan and Chinese interference in the election," Raskin said.

Asked about the potential appointment of Powell, Cipollone said in his interview with the committee, "I don’t think Sidney Powell would say that I thought it was a good idea to appoint her to special counsel. I was vehemently opposed. I didn't think she should be appointed to anything."