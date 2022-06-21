Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen above the committee on Thursday. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The fourth Jan. 6 hearing this month is about to start. Here are some key points to catch up on before the next hearing gets underway.

Former President Trump didn’t want the Capitol riot to stop

During the committee's first prime-time hearing, it revealed testimony from Trump White House officials who said the former president did not want the US Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop. He angrily resisted his advisers urging him to call off the rioters and thought his own vice president “deserved” to be hanged, according to the testimony.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney described a witness who said Trump was aware of chants to “hang Mike Pence” and seemed to approve of them.

“Aware of the rioters’ chants to ‘hang Mike Pence,’ the President responded with this sentiment: [quote] ‘Maybe our supporters have the right idea.’ Mike Pence [quote] ‘deserves’ it,” she said.

Later, at the hearing last week, the committee sought to connect Trump's pressure campaign against Pence to the violence on Jan. 6 by weaving together testimony from Pence aides, as well as Trump's public statements and comments from rioters at the Capitol.

Many of the rioters had listened to Trump's rallies where he claimed — inaccurately — that the election was rigged against him, and Pence had the power to do something about it while presiding over the Electoral College certification, the committee said.

And many of them saw, in real time, Trump's tweet criticizing Pence while the Capitol was under attack, where he said Pence "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done."

The committee showed that the mob got about 40 feet from Pence.

John Eastman knew his theory to overturn the election was illegal

The hearing underscored how John Eastman, a former Trump attorney, had pushed over and over for Pence to try to overturn the election, despite facing sharp resistance from White House lawyers and Pence's team.

The committee showed memos in which Eastman laid out his theory. Witnesses from Pence's legal team testified that there was nothing in the Constitution or US law that supported the scheme. The committee played testimony from video depositions where White House officials explained how they thought Eastman's theory was "nutty" before Jan. 6 — and told him so. Former Pence attorney Greg Jacob described Eastman's plans as "certifiably crazy."

On the evening of Jan. 6 — after rioters had attacked the Capitol and forced the vice president and his team to flee — Eastman tried to leverage the delay in certification by arguing there had been a minor violation of the Electoral Count Act and Pence should delay for 10 days as a result.

Jacob also testified that Eastman told him that he knew the theory would lose at the Supreme Court unanimously. Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani a few days after Jan. 6 and asked to be included on a list of potential recipients of a presidential pardon, the committee said.

Trump was told Eastman's plan was illegal but tried it anyway

According to witness testimony, Pence himself and the lawyer who concocted the scheme advised Trump directly that the plan was unconstitutional and violated federal law. Committee members argued that this shows Trump's corrupt intentions and could lay the groundwork for a potential indictment.

In a videotaped deposition, which was played Thursday, Pence's chief of staff Marc Short said Pence advised Trump "many times" that he didn't have the legal or constitutional authority to overturn the results while presiding over the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6 to count the electoral votes.

Even Eastman, who pitched the scheme to Trump, admitted in front of Trump that the plan would require Pence to violate federal law, according to a clip of a deposition from Jacob.

Legal scholars from across the political spectrum agree that Eastman's plan was preposterous. J. Michael Luttig, the former federal judge who advised Pence during the transition, testified that he "would have laid my body across the road" before letting Pence illegally overturn the election.

Committee argues Trump peddled fraud claims after he was personally told they were not legitimate

One of the primary areas of focus of the committee has been to underscore the idea that Trump and some of his allies continued to peddle false claims of election fraud after they were personally told those claims were not legitimate.

The committee made the argument that Trump was repeatedly told by his own top officials, including former Attorney General William Barr and ex-Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, that the myriad of fraud claims he was pushing were groundless and were certainly not evidence that the election was stolen.

“I specifically raised the Dominion voting machines, which I found to be among the most disturbing allegations – disturbing in the sense that I saw absolutely zero basis for the allegations, but they were made in such a sensational way that they obviously were influencing a lot of people, members of the public,” Barr said during his deposition, according to a video.

Yet, Trump and some of his allies continued to push these false claims all the way through January in what the committee attempted to show was a bad-faith effort to overturn the election despite consistently being told those claims were not valid.

Trump’s team and family turn against him

The committee’s first hearing was bolstered with never-before-seen video clips showing members of Trump’s White House and campaign – as well as his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner – speaking about how they didn’t believe Trump’s claims that the election was stolen.

Barr said that Trump’s claims of voter fraud were “bullshit.” Ivanka Trump said that she respected Barr and “accepted what he was saying” about the election.

Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller said a campaign data staffer told Trump in “pretty blunt terms that he was going to lose.”

And the committee cited testimony from Trump campaign lawyer Alex Cannon, who testified he told Meadows by “mid-to-late November” that the campaign had come up empty trying to find widespread fraud in key states that Trump lost. Cannon said Meadows responded to his assessment by saying, “so there’s no there there.”