(Pool)

Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is testifying now before the Jan. 6 committee.

A source said Hutchinson brought forward new information in just the last 10 days, and she’ll be testifying to it today.

Additionally, most of Hutchinson's interactions were over work email and phone, which were turned over to the National Archives. But she did use her personal phone as well for texts and emails, and those have been turned over to the committee.

Hutchinson may not be a well-known name outside of Trump world, but she was an access point to the inside of it when Meadows was the former President's chief of staff. If lawmakers wanted to get in touch with Trump, they called Hutchinson, not the White House switchboard. When they had a message to push to Meadows, they rang Hutchinson, not the legislative affairs staffer, as reported by CNN's Kaitlan Collins.

The young aide was there for moments big and small in the final years of the Trump presidency and was so close to Meadows, she made calls for him, arranged his meetings and even used to lint-roll his suit jackets. At least six of her former colleagues that CNN spoke with said her testimony won’t be good for Trump or Meadows. One noted she was aware of Meadows’s activities “or lack thereof” on Jan. 6, 2021.

Given that her testimony is not expected to be positive, Hutchinson has become increasingly concerned about her security in recent days. A person familiar with her situation said has obtained security in recent days.

CNN previously reported that Hutchinson was likely to testify in person during one of the committee’s upcoming hearings after she replaced her lawyer who had significant links to Trump, according to a source familiar with the matter.

She was not willing to risk getting a contempt of Congress charge in order to impede the probe, a source familiar with the matter said, and the change in representation was a sign that she was more willing to cooperate with the committee.