4 key moments from Biden and Harris' first campaign event

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and his running mate Kamala Harris held their first campaign event together in Delaware today.
The candidates wore masks and maintained physical distance during their speeches.
In case you missed it, here's what they said:
- Biden on why he picked Harris as his running mate: He called Harris "the right person" for the role of vice president. "Kamala, as you all know, is smart, she's tough, she's experienced, she's a proven fighter for the backbone of this country. The middle class. For all those who are struggling to get into the middle class. Kamala knows how to govern, she knows how to make the hard calls. She's ready to do this job on day one," he said.
- Biden says Harris' story is "America's story": He described Harris as "a child of immigrants" who "knows personally how immigrant families enrich our country as well as the challenges of what it means to grow up Black and Indian-American in the United States of America." "And this morning, all across the nation, little girls woke up, especially little Black and brown girls that feel overlooked and undervalued in their communities, but today — today just maybe they’re seeing themselves for the first time in a new way as president and vice presidents," Biden said.
- Harris urges Americans to vote: "We need a mandate that proves that the past few years do not represent who we are or who we aspire to be," she said. "Joe likes to say that character is on the ballot. And it's true."
- Harris on the importance of family: "I've had a lot of titles over my career and certainly vice president will be great. But 'Momala' will always be the one that means the most," she said.