Follow CNN Politics
live news

Live

Biden news conference

live news

Live

Coronavirus pandemic

Live Updates

President Biden holds news conference

By Maureen Chowdhury, Meg Wagner, Melissa Macaya, Melissa Mahtani, Fernando Alfonso III and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 3:51 p.m. ET, January 19, 2022
5 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Biden held 9 total news conferences during his first year in office, data shows

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Biden is set to hold a news conference marking his first year in office today, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday.

"Next Wednesday, the President will hold a formal press conference at 4:00 p.m. in the afternoon," Psaki told reporters at the press briefing, adding, "the President looks forward to speaking directly to the American people."

Though Biden has fielded questions from the press informally following remarks and during departures and arrivals at the White House, he has not held a formal press conference since he addressed reporters at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Nov. 2, 2021.

Biden held nine total press conferences, including six solo and three joint press conferences with other world leaders, in his first year in office, according to data tracked by the American Presidency Project at the University of California at Santa Barbara.

By comparison, former President Donald Trump held 21 total press conferences his first year in office. Former President Barack Obama held 16 press conferences in his first year in office, and former President George W. Bush held 14 press conferences during the same time, per USCB data.

10 min ago

Biden begins the second year of his presidency still beset by crises

Analysis by CNN's Stephen Collinson

Early in his term, President Biden told the country that he had been elected to solve problems. As he marks the anniversary of his inauguration with a news conference today, there are growing doubts over whether he can fulfill this theory of his own presidency.

The White House appears increasingly beset by the extreme nature of the challenges Biden faces at home and abroad, undermined by some of its own strategic decisions and limited by tiny congressional majorities. The administration bet on vaccines ending the pandemic by now, but inoculations became politicized and millions of Americans chose not to get their shots, while viral variants have helped prolong the emergency.

The sense of a beleaguered presidency was underscored by a volley of blows last week, including the torpedoing of Biden's voting rights push by two moderate Democratic senators in a hit to his authority, and the Supreme Court's striking down of vaccine and test requirements for large firms, a centerpiece of his pandemic strategy.

The dual setbacks come with Biden's signature social spending and climate change legislation also stalled— like the voting rights bills — because moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona refuse to get on board.

Biden ended the week accused by critics of undermining his own inaugural vow to pursue national unity after comparing opponents of voting rights reform to segregationists. In a symbol of administration futility, the public holiday marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday also stood as a blown deadline set by Senate Democrats to enshrine voting rights bills into law. Senate votes on the measures — and the rules changes needed to pass them — are certain to fail unless Sinema and Manchin change their minds, only underscoring the narrative of stalemate.

Read more here.

26 min ago

President "knows there's more work to do," White House official says

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny

President Biden will open his news conference today, touting “remarkable progress” on vaccinations, reopening the economy, creating jobs and lowering unemployment, a White House official said, but will also acknowledged the challenges facing his administration as he enters his second year in office.

“The President knows there’s more work to do,” an administration official said. “So he’s also going to level with the American people about the challenges we still face – especially when it comes to Covid-19 and higher prices – and the actions he’s taking to tackle them.”

Higher prices, of course, is inflation – but notably not the word used by the administration official.

We will see how the President describes it later today.

26 min ago

Here are 10 key questions Biden is facing at today's news conference

Analysis from CNN's Stephen Collinson

If President Biden's only task in his solo press conference on Wednesday was restoring his battered political standing, it would be daunting enough. But the President will arrive in the East Room at a moment of national exhaustion and drained morale as the coronavirus pandemic heads into a third year, amid a sense that events at home and abroad are cascading out of control and that vicious ideological divides could tear America apart.

The country has not been as ideologically estranged for generations. Two big blocks of Americans believe everything that they think their nation stands for could be ripped away.

Biden was elected to slake the poison, bridge divides and solve problems. But in his first year in office, political bitterness has deepened, partly because of ex-President Donald Trump's corrosive and dangerous campaign to destroy American democracy. And Biden's interpretation of tiny Democratic mandates in Congress might have delighted liberals but it has prompted some who saw him as a moderate to wonder whether they misjudged him.

In such an atmosphere, the President is under pressure to do more than advance a political program that is now almost certain to fall well short of his ambitious goals.

Extreme times call for presidents to restate a sense of common national mission, to assess simultaneous crises with clarity and to inject a sense of hope that some sense of normality may be on the horizon. Or if it isn't, to at least demonstrate a strategy to slowly turn things around that voters can trust.

Most likely, today's televised session with journalists will serve to stress the impossibility of the task before President Biden and underscore the cruel, lonely reality behind President Harry S. Truman's mantra that "the buck stops here."

The White House called the press conference to highlight wins in Biden's first term — including a quickly scaled-up vaccine drive to combat Covid-19, a rare bipartisan law that will spend $1 trillion on repairing infrastructure, large cuts in child poverty and Biden's relaunch of traditional American leadership on the world stage following Trump's tantrums at summits, genuflecting to tyrants and trashing of alliances.

But Biden's victory lap will be short. Few presidents in recent times have faced such a staggering catalogue of crises as they prepare for a White House press conference. He is sure to be assailed by a flurry of questions to which the White House has yet to provide decisive answers. The event may ultimately point more to the stark challenges in the year ahead than to the achievements that Biden racked up in his first 12 months in power.

Here are 10 broad questions facing Biden today:

  • Will Biden's big Covid-19 testing push work?
  • Where does Biden draw the risk equation between mitigation and normal life?
  • Does Biden understand fears over inflation are not transitory?
  • How are the US and Russia suddenly back in a Cold War-style showdown?
  • How will Biden contain the nuclear threat from North Korea and Iran?
  • What's next for voting rights?
  • Can Biden revive Build Back Better?
  • How will Biden counter the threat from Trump that never goes away?
  • Does Biden have answers on the southern border?
  • How bad will the situation with China get?

Read the full story here.

55 min ago

A look inside Biden's first year in office

From CNN's Jeff Zeleny, Kevin Liptak and Kaitlan Collins

As he walked through the front gate of the White House complex last year for the first time as President, Joe Biden declared it felt like "going home."

If the presidency seemed then like a natural fit for a 50-year creature of Washington, today its limits are leading to a reckoning over expectations and ambitions in a country as exhausted, angry and divided as ever.

Biden enters the second year of his term with one of the lowest approval ratings of a modern-day president, depleted of the political capital and sense of confidence that followed him into office.

A sense of normalcy returned to the White House following the whiplash of Donald Trump's presidency, but a string of setbacks — at home and abroad — have eroded the air of competence that once surrounded a President and his team, who have spent most of their lives in government and campaigned for the job on a pledge of restoring order.

On most days since Jan. 20, 2021, the President has arrived at the Oval Office early in the morning, peppered his team with detailed questions and tried not to think too much about the man who'd just vacated the building, leaving behind a pandemic, angry divisions and — inside a drawer of the Resolute Desk — a lengthy letter for Biden.

The President has worked to make the place his own, installing his family's furniture, ordering up chocolate ice cream bars branded with the presidential seal and returning to traditions his predecessor abandoned.

Read the full story below:

Joe Biden enters the second year of his presidency looking for a reset after a tumultuous first 12 months
RELATED

Joe Biden enters the second year of his presidency looking for a reset after a tumultuous first 12 months