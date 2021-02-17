The coronavirus pandemic is one of the biggest challenges of the Biden administration as the nation aims to quickly vaccinate the population.
While new cases across the country have decreased, experts worry that if Americans let their guards down — especially now with variants circulating — there could be another surge coming.
Here's a look at the latest coronavirus figures and trends in the US:
- Deaths: More than 487,000 Americans have died from Covid-19. The nation reported at least 989 deaths on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University. This is the lowest single day of deaths since mid to late November.
- Cases: The United States continues to lead the world in global cases, with more than 27 million infections. On Monday, the US reported more than 53,800 new Covid-19 infections: its lowest daily case count since October and a vastly different number from those plaguing the country just last month, when infections were topping 200,000 a day.
- Hospitalizations: There were 65,455 current hospitalizations reported on Monday, according to The Covid Tracking Project data. Yesterday's hospitalizations are less than half of the hospitalizations the US saw at its peak of 132,474, which was reported on Jan. 6. This is the lowest this number has been since Nov. 10, according to CTP data.
- Vaccine distribution: More than 55 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States, according to data published Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's about 72% of all the doses that have been distributed. Nearly 39.7 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine and about 15 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows (Data published by the CDC may be delayed, and doses may not have been given on the day reported). Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he thinks the process of widespread vaccinations will likely start in the spring and large portions of the public will be able to be vaccinated by the end of the summer.